Ifan Michael, Rema, Amarachi Nwosu make Forbes Africa ‘30 under 30’ list

Forbes Africa on Wednesday unveiled its ‘30 under 30 class of 2021’ and impressively, Nigerian creatives made the list. The list of 30 creatives consist Nigerian film producer, Ifan Michael, America- based filmmaker, Amarachi Nwosu, star singer, Rema, PR Guru, Timilehin Bello and Temidayo Oniosun.

For Ifan Michael, while this will not be his first international feature, the elated multiple award-winning director of ‘Foreigner’s God’ shared on Instagram: “To be living this reality feels significantly different for me; this common 10 – year – old boy who didn’t have the luxury to have a formal education, slept under bridges and begged on the streets of Lagos,” and that he was “immensely proud and grateful to have made the Forbes 30 Under 30 class of 2021.” Nwosu also shared a heartwarming appreciation post on Instagram.

“Being 26 and CEO sounds glamorous, but with all blessings come responsibilities. Through it all, God has given me the strength to overcome and see my dreams through. This was once a tweet and affirmation in my journal. I know this is my moment, something I’ve prayed and dreamed of,” the 26-yearold filmmaker wrote. Other creatives from across the African continent include South Africa’s Cleo Johnson, Uganda’s Brian Kakembo, and Zimbabwe’s Shakemore Timburwa among others.

Like this: Like Loading...