IFC in partnership to boost Nigeria’s livestock production

To support the growth and sustainability of Nigeria’s livestock industry, IFC has announced a partnership with the Nigerian subsidiary of Bar Magen, Agro Bar Magen Nigeria (ABMN), a livestock feed manufacturing company, to increase production of livestock feed and the development of feed storage facilities in the country. IFC’s $4.5 million financing package, supported by the Private Sector Window of the Global Agriculture and Food Security Program (GAFSP), will support Bar Magen to expand production of livestock feed additives such as vitamin & minerals premixes in Nigeria and to build the country’s first salt & mineral block licks production facility, thereby improving smallholder farmer access to these critical animal feed nutrients. Rami Bergman, Founder and President, Bar Magen, said: “Agribusiness remains a significant contributor to the Nigerian economy. IFC’s support is essential to help us respond to challenges resulting from the rising costs of importation and supply chain bottlenecks of livestock feed. “This partnership will help increase local manufacturing and distribution of feed additives, and develop the animal feed processing operations in Nigeria.’Salt and mineral blocks licks are essential nutritional components for ruminant animals such as cattle, goats, and sheep. The project will also support the company to expand its warehouse capacity to store feed raw materials, helping to prevent supply shortages and reduce reliance on imports. Livestock is a priority sector for Nigeria due to its contribution to inclusive economic growth and food security, contributing around 8 percent of the national GDP. With nearly 70 percent of the operational costs of most poultry and other livestock operations going to feed, managing feed quality and cost is critical for Nigeria’s sustainable livestock production. Kalim M. Shah, Senior Country Manager, IFC Nigeria, said: ‘’IFC’s partnership with Bar Magen will strengthen sustainable food systems in Nigeria and significantly contribute to food security and nutrition by supporting a more sustainable livestock sector. In addition to supporting the country’s agriculture sector, the project will contrib-ute to further developing Nigeria’s manufacturing base for animal feed processing.’’ IFC’s partnership with Bar Magen reiterates its broader work to support sustainable agriculture practices, develop regional value chains and markets, as well as expand job opportunities and economic inclusion in Nigeria. Bar-Magen produces and sells a diversion of feed additives for livestock. The organisation has been engaged in development, production and marketing of vitamin premixes and feed additives for the past 30 years, during which it has accumulated extensive knowhow that is constantly implemented to the benefit of our customers. According to the firm, “the company’s nutritionists accompany our customers, advising them on feeding related issues and helping them to select the most suitable and crucial additives to maximise their results. “Moreover, we employ a quality control laboratory to ensure our customers only get products of the highest quality.”
