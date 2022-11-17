IFC launches $225m platform to support Africa, Middle East firms

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has started a new $225 million platform to boost venture capital markets and invest in early-stage companies in Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia and Pakistan to address development challenges in climate, health care, e-commerce, and other sectors.

The IFC, a World Bank affiliate, said that in 2021, these regions collectively received less than two per cent of $643 billion of global venture capital funding. Access to capital has been exacerbated by a slowdown in global venture capital investment, COVID-19, the rise in food and supply chain costs, higher interest rates, and currency depreciation, it said. “The growth potential, however, is enormous across these regions. In Africa, for example, the digital economy has the potential to contribute $712 billion to the continent’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 2050.

“In the Middle East and North Africa, technology could boost GDP by 40 per cent, or $1.6 trillion, and create 1.5 million manufacturing jobs in the next 30 years. In Pakistan, the digital transformation can unlock up to $59.7 billion in annual economic value by 2030, equivalent to about 19% of the country’s GDP,” IFC said in a statement.

IFC will make equity or equity-like investments in tech startups and help them grow into scalable ventures that can attract mainstream equity and debt financing. It will also use the platform to collaborate with other teams in the World Bank Group to create and bolster venture capital ecosystems. “Support for entrepreneurship and digital transformation is essential to economic growth, job creation, and resilience,” said Makhtar Diop, IFC’s Managing Director

