Business

IFC launches $225m platform to support Africa, Middle East firms

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has started a new $225 million platform to boost venture capital markets and invest in early-stage companies in Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia and Pakistan to address development challenges in climate, health care, e-commerce, and other sectors.

The IFC, a World Bank affiliate, said that in 2021, these regions collectively received less than two per cent of $643 billion of global venture capital funding. Access to capital has been exacerbated by a slowdown in global venture capital investment, COVID-19, the rise in food and supply chain costs, higher interest rates, and currency depreciation, it said. “The growth potential, however, is enormous across these regions. In Africa, for example, the digital economy has the potential to contribute $712 billion to the continent’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 2050.

“In the Middle East and North Africa, technology could boost GDP by 40 per cent, or $1.6 trillion, and create 1.5 million manufacturing jobs in the next 30 years. In Pakistan, the digital transformation can unlock up to $59.7 billion in annual economic value by 2030, equivalent to about 19% of the country’s GDP,” IFC said in a statement.

IFC will make equity or equity-like investments in tech startups and help them grow into scalable ventures that can attract mainstream equity and debt financing. It will also use the platform to collaborate with other teams in the World Bank Group to create and bolster venture capital ecosystems. “Support for entrepreneurship and digital transformation is essential to economic growth, job creation, and resilience,” said Makhtar Diop, IFC’s Managing Director

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Dilemma over N2.2trn wheat import

Posted on Author TAIWO HASSAN

Recently, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, disclosed that Nigeria, in the last four years, spent about N2.2 trillion importing wheat. With this, the quest to attaining selfsufficiency in local wheat production remains a mirage. TAIWO HASSAN reports At the National Wheat Farmers Field Day held in Kano recently, the agribusiness […]
Business

NGX: Indices decrease by 0.07%

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) declined further on Friday as market capitalisation depreciated by N18 billion or 0.07 per cent, to close at N25.889 trillion from N25.907 trillion on Wednesday. Also, the All-Share Index (ASI) fell by 34.08 points or 0.07 per cent to 47,531.84 from 47.565.92 recorded at the previous trading. The major drivers […]
Business

Interswitch to pick winners for music fest in Dubai

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Leading integrated payments and digital commerce company, Interswitch is set to hold its first raffle draw for the selection of the first batch of winners for an all-expenses-paid trip to attend the Interswitch One Africa Music Fest in Dubai.   According to a press release, the draw, which is slated to hold on August 31, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica