IFC loans lender $50m to finance SMEs

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), an arm of the World Bank Group, has announced a $50 million loan to Nigeria’s First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Limited for lending to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). In a statement by IFC on Thursday, the loan was made through IFC’s COVID- 19 fast-track financing support package to sustain businesses disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Adam Nuru, FCMB’s Chief Executive says the gesture reflects IFC’s commitment to Nigeria’s private sector following the severe challenges brought by the health and economic crisis. Nuru, the statement said, noted that the funds would allow FCMB to support hundreds of businesses with trade financing and working capital loans. Nuru said: “IFC’s loan facility will allow us to keep credit flowing to SMEs as well as corporate companies across all sectors of Nigeria’s economy,including in the health, pharmaceutical, food and trading industries.” The statement added that IFC’s Country Manager for Nigeria, Eme Lore, said that supporting financial institutions like FCMB was vital to keeping smaller businesses solvent, saving jobs, and limiting economic damage in the face of a challenge as formidable as COVID-19. “Although Nigeria has a strong and dynamic private sector, it needs liquidity now to ensure it remains viable during and after COVID-19,” Lore said.
Nigeria exports N145.7bn goods to U.S. amid COVID-19
D espite the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic, Nigeria has exported some goods valued at N145.7billion ($323.8million) to the United States between February and April, 2020. The country also recorded a trade deficit of N190.3billion ($422.8million) with the United States within the period. Also, it was gathered that United States imports […]
Bank, Dynamiss partner to boost access to e-learning
Unity Bank Plc has partnered with Dynamiss, a digital learning solutions provider, to provide low-interest credits to schools to boost access to digital learning resources in Nigeria. Under the partnership, a full e-learning package comprising Microsoft School Portal, Discounted Airtel Data and Free Contents and Devices powered by Dynamiss will be supported with financing from […]
Why retail investors should leverage market data
Investors should be encouraged to return to equities’ market with adequate understanding of market data for investment decisions. CHRIS UGWU writes Most retailed investors are impeded by a number of factors from investing in equities’ market. One of the factors is relatively weak confidence in the market as a result of the 2008 market crash, […]
