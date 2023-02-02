Business

IFC partners Union Bank to support trade, SMEs

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

To boost access to finance for smaller businesses in Nigeria and to support increased trade, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) yesterday announced a partnership with Union Bank of Nigeria Plc to help the bank expand lending to hundreds of businesses operating in critical sectors in the country, including food, healthcare, manufacturing, and services. According to a statement, IFC’s $30 million loan will allow Union Bank to increase trade financing and working capital lending to Nigerian businesses, including those whose cashflows have been strained by recent disruptions in global and local markets.

“As a bank, we are deeply committed to enabling success for SMEs. We understand the critical role of small businesses in leading Nigeria’s economy towards growth. This funding from IFC will enable us to extend financial relief to our customers during this difficult time. I am confident that the funds will help these businesses harness opportunities, and preserve jobs,” said Mudassir Amray, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Union Bank. “Strengthening supply chains and trade flows through working capital financing sets the stage for faster growth and economic diversification in Nigeria.

IFC’s partnership with Union Bank is part of a wider strategy to ensure the flow of goods and services are sustained despite global trade disruptions,” said Kalim M. Shah, IFC Senior Country Manager for Nigeria, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Revenue allocation: Endless quest for fair, equitable formula

Posted on Author ABDULWAHAB ISA

For nearly two decades, the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has been toiling to provide a fresh revenue formula to replace the subsisting one to no end, reports ABDULWAHAB ISA For the Executive Chairman, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Elias Mbam, an engineer, his most cherished wish is to bequeath a […]
Business

Banks process N1.5trn cheques in six months

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Commercial banks in the country processed cheques valued at N1.5 trillion between January and June this year, New Telegraph has learnt. This represents a six per cent decline year-on-year compared with N1.6 trillion recorded in the same period of last year.   According to data released by Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), the value was […]
Business

U.S. Bank faces $37m fine for opening fake accounts

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has charged U.S. Bank with a $37.5 million fine for illegally accessing credit reports and opening accounts without user’s permission.   Employees at the bank allegedly faced pressure to meet sales goal, so they opened the accounts illegally, according to agency reports. In particular, U.S. Bank employees would open […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica