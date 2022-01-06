Business

IFC plans to invest $3m in Nigerian tech startups

The International Financial Cooperation (IFC) plans to invest $3 million to help Nigerian startups through its Startup Catalyst Programme, Microtraction Fund Il. IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, disclosed this on its Project Information and Data Portal.

Microtraction Fund II is a $15 million seed-stage fund focused on pre-seed and seed-stage investments in tech and techenabled businesses in Sub Saharan Africa. IFC has proposed an equity investment of up to $1.5 million through the Startup Catalyst Program and $1.5 million through the IDA18 IFC-MIGAVPrivate Sector Window’s Blended Finance Facility (BFF) (IDA PSW). The Corporation has pledged not to exceed 20 per cent of total commitments. The fund, which is domiciled in Nigeria, will invest in high-growth markets in Sub-Saharan Africa. It will be supported by the Blended Finance Facility (BFF) of the IDA18 IFC-MIGA Private Sector Window (IDA PSW), created by the World Bank Group to catalyse private sector investment in IDA countries, with a focus on fragile and conflict-affected states.

 

