IFC targets $10bn investments in Africa annually

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) plans to ramp up its new investments in Africa to $10 billion annually in support of businesses that it believes will help to drive economic recovery and growth on the continent, Bloomberg reported the corporation’s Managing Director, Makhtar Diop, as saying yesterday. Diop said the member of the World Bank Group plans to add about $1 billion to the amount it invests every year until it hits the target, adding that the IFC invested and mobilized $6.4 billion in Africa in the 12 months through June. While government spending has helped African nations to cope with the coronavirus pandemic, weather-related disasters and conflict, the number of people in absolute poverty remains high.

The IFC, venture capitalists and private equity firms are expanding or starting investments in Africa to create jobs and help boost household incomes. According to the IFC MD: “Investments in the private sector is an important factor to stabilize countries, revitalize the economy and contribute to reducing fragility.

For all crises, you have an opportunity. This Covid-19 crisis has opened an opportunity to strengthen regional integration in Africa.” Part of the funds will go to fragile and low-income nations to finance businesses in health, farming, affordable housing as well as the creative industry. The IFC will also increase its investment in trade finance and in startups in sectors, including financial technology and energy, Diop said.

 

