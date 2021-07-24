Travel & Tourism

Ife Grand Resort and Industrial Park opens

A landmark hospitality outfit, Ife Grand Resort and Industrial Hub, Ile – Ife, Osun State, last week formally opened its doors for business, as it was officially welcomed to the Nigerian hospitality market place in a colourful ceremony, with the Arole Oduduwa and Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II and Osun State governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, leading the crop of important personalities from both the public and private sectors to the event. Located on a sprawling land (Over 1, 000 hectares) beside the tollgate on the Ife-Ibadan Expressway, the brand new resort owned by the Ooni of Ife, is an enchanting property to behold, with the landscape exuding elegance and opulence that are the hallmarks of the enclave, which is a mixed used emporium of some sorts.

It features among others various classes of rooms, 3, 000 capacity conference facility for the promotion of MICE – Meeting, Incentives, Conference and Events, known as Ojaja Arena, multiple industrial parks, which are devoted to producing different industrial and agricultural products as well as rendering essential services to the resort, and Ile – Ife community.

Other features include: African Village, which is an African themed resort and park, sporting arena, with a mini – golf camp and 18 -hole golf course. The resort is a legacy project by the Ooni to re-engineer urban renewal and redevelopment as well as create massive employment and attract investment to the town and state.

