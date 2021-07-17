Metro & Crime

Ife grand resort, dreams of my forebearers – Ooni 

Lateef Dada, Osogbo

 

Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Friday described the Ife Grand Resort and Industrial Hubs as historic and dream of his forebearers.

Recounting the history at the official launch of the resorts and industrial park at Ile-Ife, Ooni said the project remains the legacy of present and the future.

He said: “The legacy project, the dream of my forebearers, is a triumphant narrative and heroic mission at this pivotal time. The conception, formation and practical creation of the Ife Grand Resort and Industry Hubs is an enthralling sacred mission that unlocks and unfolds the untold stories of the Yoruba and at large Nigeria’s greatness through the lenses, ambitions and energies of our founding fathers.”

In his address, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola commended the Ooni for his contribution and support to reduce unemployment in the state.

He lauded the monarch for his myriad of programmes to deepening the richness of Yoruba culture and contribution to the socioeconomic development.

Oyetola, who noted that his administration has given priority to youth employment and empowerment since its inception, promised not to relent in his efforts at further engaging the youths for optimal performance.

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, who also lauded Ooni, said the monarch has performed beyond expectations in the few years of his ascension to the throne.

