Ifeanyi Uba seeks court’s permission to visit Nnamdi Kanu in custody

Author Tunde Oyesina ABUJA

The member representing Anambra North senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator Ifeanyi Uba, yesterday approached the Federal High Court in Abuja, seeking an order to be allowed to visit detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, in custody.

 

The motion filed at the registry of the court was brought pursuant to Section 36(1) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, and under the inherent jurisdiction of the court as preserved vide section 6(6)(b) of the said constitution.

The motion dated October 15, marked FHC/ABJ/ CR/383/2021, the plaintiff (Uba) is praying for an order of the court granting him leave to visit the Defendant, Nnamdi Kanu, in the Department of State Services (DSS) custody, as part of his oversight legislative function.

 

He equally prayed the court for an order directing the Complainant and/or the Department of State Services (DSS) to allow the said Senator Ifeanyi Uba, access to their detention facility for purposes of visiting the Defendant, Nnamdi Kanu.

