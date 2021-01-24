Ifeanyi Ubah, Anambra Progressives to build Amichi industrial city

….To take 25,000 out of unemployment

The senator representing Anambra South at the National Assembly, Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, has said that the Amichi Industrial City being promoted by the Anambra Progressives, at Amichi, Nnewi South Local Government Area, Anambra State, will create over 25,000 jobs when completed.

The senator, who is also the chief convener of the Anambra Progressives, stated this during the recent ground breaking ceremony of the industrial city.

He said the Bonded Terminal was a think home philosophy of the progressives aimed at drawing employment opportunities closer to the people; adding that it will be a start of journey towards transforming the industrial hob of Anambra State. Senator Ubah said: “We are making efforts to build 500 factories under the industrial city, with 500 dormitories, consisting of 50 workers per dormitory. Actually, we are looking at twenty-five thousand (25,000) employment in the industrial city. We are also considering constructing or erecting a Bonded Terminal, which, at the end of the day, will absorb close to five thousand (5,000) workers; among other facilities. This is a journey that has taken off today; to the glory of God.” He said the project will involve a lot of international financial institutions and a lot of planning; which, he said, will make the initiative very successful. “I want to assure you that if you visit this site in the next three months, you will marvel at the progress we would have made,” he added. Also speaking, the Senior Special Assistant to the senator on Media, Mr. Carmen Chuks Ogbonna, described the initiative as novel; saying it will help move teeming youths out of unemployment. “Anambra is a commercial entity, made up of international businessmen. Presence of a terminal here will be a welcome development, because, Anambra businessmen experience a lot of hurdles clearing their goods from Lagos terminals. So, the aim of this Bonded Terminal is to move part of the burden at the Lagos terminal down to Anambra, where it will be cleared without much burden or accumulation of demurrage,” he said. Earlier, the traditional ruler of Amichi, Igwe Alphonsus Umezoke, said his community was fortunate to be chosen for the construction of the industrial city. He commended Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and the Anambra Progressives for the initiative, and pledged the support of his community towards the actualisation of the initiative.

