Ifeanyi Ubah Empowers His Media Team

The Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Senator Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, as part of activities to host his entire media team and reiterated his commitment towards human capital development as empowers over one hundred of them with various gift items.

The event, however, took place at his country home in Umuanuka Otolo Nnewi, he had different empowerment items and cash gifts distributed to his media volunteers consisting of ardent lovers and followers of the Ubah brand drawn from across Anambra State and beyond.

All the members of the Ubah media team numbering over a hundred youths smiled home, with various empowerment items ranging from motorcycles, point of sales (POS) kiosks with generating sets, Solar Powered charging units with generating sets, sewing machines, grinding machines, 3600 generators, 2900 generators, cash gifts among others.

Addressing his media team, during the interactive session, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah reiterated his total commitment to the business of human capital development as it is the most paramount way to take people out of poverty and give life a new meaning.

He further assured the gathering that he will continue to attract more democratic dividends and developments to Ndi Anambra South and beyond using the instrumentality of his office and skills.

He said, “I am fully aware that the more I continue to deliver dividends of democracy to our people,the more content you will all have at your disposal that makes your work of media advocacy of the Ubah brand easier. You are all witnesses to the fact that we are very rich in content and therefore do not engage in propaganda like some of our opponents were doing during the last campaigns” he said.

“However, while appreciating the team for their dedication and steadfastness over the years, especially during the Electioneering period, Senator Ubah, urges them to remain resolute in championing the Ubah Ideology.

He further called on them to continue to stand out in their activities as social media influencers by operating within the confines of the cyber law, collaborating as a team in building their respective brands and putting in more effort in the promotion of the gospel of Dr Ifeanyi Ubah, his ideology, antecedents and his plans for Anambra south senatorial district.

He also promised to continue to empower them through the provision of grants to support their businesses and the provision of white-collar jobs as opportunities arise.

Responding on behalf of the team, the Head, Media, and Strategic Communications to the Distinguish Senator, Hon. Kamen Chuks Ogbonna appreciated the Senator for the empowerment items and cash gifts donated to the team members.

He assured the Senator that the dedication and loyalty of the team to the Ubah brand is gospel-like, iron-clad unflinching, and will continue to be. He also thanked the Senator for the several opportunities he has given the members of the media team in the past, especially in areas of job creation, individual empowerment, and numerous other interventions.

Hailing his leadership style, Mr Tobenna Obiano and Obinna Amaefuna, in their separate speeches during the interactive session, appreciated Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Ubah’s leadership and mentoring style which they described as second to none in the entire southeast zone.

Mr Amadife also took out time to extol the leadership style of the Ubahnation media director, Hon. Kamen Chuks, who he said, has continued to deploy a strategically driven kind of leadership to the team that has greatly helped it maintain its pole position in the Southeast social media community.

A radio presenter, Mr Charles Edeh of Authority 91.9FM), who was gifted a Brand New RaV4 Jeep by the Senator, showered praises on Senator Ubah for his philanthropic lifestyle of Senator Ubah.