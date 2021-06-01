Ifeanyi Ubah, Nnamdi Kanu and the tattletale of a riff-raff

Lying deliberately against someone is an offense under Common law and Natural law. The other name for lying under the law is perjury. It is an offense to give false information to the public, to the police or lie before a court of law. It does not matter whether the lies were told under oath or under any other sanction authorized by law.

Most religions including the Judeo- Christian Religion forbids one from lying against another person. The 8thCommandment honored by both Judaism and Christianity condemns lying. Because God is regarded as the author of truth, humans are obligated to say the truth.

The most obvious way to fulfil this commandment is not to intentionally lie by speaking falsehood. The Bible described ‘the words of a talebearer as wounds that go down into the innermost parts of the belly’.

‘Lies are evil and contagious, that is why God made an elaborate plan for establishing guilt. If you allege that a man committed a crime that requires death in biblical Israel, you will be required to lay your hands on the person and make a declaration that your testimony is true.

If later it is found out that your testimony is false, you would be hanged because the false testimony is as terrible as the offence you falsely gave testimony about. This is how much God structured the Jewish justice system so as to protect innocent persons’. I have taken the time to explain the implications of spreading lies against anybody so that the riff-raff that called himself G-Money and those that hired him will know that there is no peace for the wicked.

Even if they escape the judgement of men on earth, the judgement of God awaits them after this life. Who is G-Money and why did I refer to him as a riff-raff. G-Money first and foremost is a faceless fellow and I called him riff-raff because he is a worthless and disreputable tale bearer.

In a recorded audio message, the socalled G-Money made two wild allegations. He alleged that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of IPOB is secretly negotiating a deal with the government on the one hand and on the hand that Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah has been contracted by Governor Wike to assassinate the IPOB leader. I do not hold brief for Mazi Kanu, but having followed the trajectory of his activism I give him credit for his steadfastness.

I will be the happiest man if the government now or in future will genuinely reach out to him and IPOB to negotiate terms for our peaceful co-existence. I will be happy when such opportunity presents itself that Kanu will be wise to know when to negotiate in our collective interest, but to suggest that Kanu is in secret negotiation with the government is an insult to his person, to the struggle and to the memory of those who had died in the name of the struggle.

I do not think that Kanu will enter into any secret negotiation with anybody without carrying ndi-Igbo along. In the same audio the said G-Money alleged that Governor Wike paid money to Dr Ubah to assassinate Nnamdi Kanu and that he Ubah has procured either a Yugoslavian or Russian to undertake the contract killing. In whose interest will Wike procure a contract to assassinate Kanu?

Kanu is Buhari and Nigeria’s headache and not Wike’s problem. So why will Wike want to kill Kanu and why will the contractor be Ifeanyi Ubah who is known not to be in the same bed with Wike?

Kanu’s agitation resonates well with many Igbo and despite some disapprovals on his sometimes-crude utterances and methodology, I don’t think any objective mind disagrees with his contentions and issues he is raising. Both Kanu and Ubah are Igbo sons of note.

Ubah as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has used his position to fight Igbo cause and made critical interventions where they mattered most. For many, Ifeanyi Ubah is prayer answered and tears wiped.

He is a rallying figure for the oppressed and his philanthropy knew no boundary For instance, when his attention was brought to the plights of several Igbo people in Chinese prisons, Ubah traveled to China and personally negotiated for their release. He paid their bail bonds and further ensured they were transported from China back to Nigeria with dignity.

He provided funds for them to become gainfully employed. That’s Igboism, the Igbo spirit of being your brother’s keeper and sisters keeper, that’s Ubah for you. When Igbo traders in Lagos became target of obnoxious and oppressive laws made by the Lagos State government, it was Ubah who came to their rescue and negotiated favorable and respectful terms for them.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Ubah didn’t just share palliatives to his constituents, he distributed relief to the entire state.

He mobilized personal resources and also from friends and established first class isolation centres and fully equipped hospitals across the three Senatorial Zones in the state; specifically, he built isolation centres in Nnewi Teaching Hospital, Unizik Teaching Hospital Campus, Awka.

After the foundation laying ceremony at the Anambra State University Teaching Hospital , the state government due to blind politics put the construction on hold to date.

Though a Roman Catholic by denomination, he undertook the building of a Cathedral church for the Anglican Communion and gave nine SUVs to the nine Anglican Bishops in the state. He also gave three SUVs to the three Catholic Bishops in the state including building a Cathedral for the Catholic Church. He built roads and gave out transformers to areas in dire need.

When the Obosi Market was gutted by fire, he used personal resources to rebuild the market and also empowered the traders with money to cushion the effects of their loss. In fact, the one reason why he is in the race for Anambra State Government House is to use the position to ensure that what belongs to the Igbo gets to the Igbo and that no Igbo right will be taken for granted

Why will anyone set Ubah on dangerous collision course with Nnamdi Kanu when both of them are not in any competition? Ubah is in politics and IPOB have no interest in Nigeria but referendum and Biafra.

Anybody who has followed the tissues of lies told by the so-called G-money will understand that he is an agent provocateur procured for hatchet political job by some jittery politicians afraid of the soaring popularity of Ubah. G-Money has offended gods and for the rest of his life will be chased by the land and chastised by the spirits.

The internet can make him hide for a while but will not give him cover forever because he has offended the all-seeing God. Karma at the appointed time will locate and visit him. Ubah became a target of blackmail the moment he demonstrated capacity to mobilize a well-organized declaration tour. The successful outing showed he is the candidate to beat. At every stop of the tour he was greeted by enthusiastic and excited crowd of supporters. Those who expected the tour to be disrupted were disappointed. They marveled among themselves that even nature honored him. Not only was the tours peaceful, the weather approved of him. Soon after the tour, some characters who claimed to be familiar with state security Intel alerted him that unnamed government security agency were about probing the success of the tour at a time Unknown Gun Men were causing disruptions. They insinuated that he may have a link with the unknown gun men . We dismissed this as a gimmick to set in panic or extort him. Now, I believe the same intel merchants may have reached the former Governor o

f the state , Mr. Peter Obi and rattled him with the same issue either for extortion purpose or to dampen his influence in the upcoming governorship election, hence his recent alarm. Whereas Obi is not contesting for the Anambra governorship election but his party winning the election will be beneficial to his future ambition.

The crowded PDP contenders are also scrambling for his endorsement knowing that whomever he endorse may be tilted to win. So, the contrived plan is to link him with IPOB and make him scamper. As was Obi is Ubah, the same tattletale of riff-raff which must viewed as worthless and disreputable.

