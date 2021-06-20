IfeanyiUbah vs MFM: We‘ll appeal NFF’s

The Director of Football, MFM FC, Barrister Davidson Adejuwon, has revealed that the club would be appealing the decision of the Nigeria Football Federation for the club to replay the Nigeria Professional Football League MatchDay 20 involving the club and FC IfeanyiUbah at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, Enugu, which was initially awarded to the Lagosbased side.

The NFF Disciplinary Committee on Friday, June 18th, ordered the replay of the fixture involving FC Ifeanyi Ubah and MFM FC after the hearing of the Appeal lodged by the former against the decision of the League Management Company (LMC), which awarded the three points and three goals to the Olukoya Boys against the Nnewi-based side

