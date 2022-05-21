Ifedili, Omecheoko win N2m as Naija HoodRep promotes entrepreneurship

The ongoing reality television show, NaijaHoodRep, has rewarded two Hood Representatives – Ifedili Uwamma and Omecheoko, with one million naira each for winning the Hood Innovation Challenge. Following the show on Nevada TV YouTube, the organisers stated the idea of the challenge is to promote entrepreneurship among the hood reps in a way that they make meaningful impact in their different communities.

The Innovation Challenge was adjudged by Mr. Kelvin Orogun of Quickraiz and Azubike Emodi of Asset Management Company Limited. Speaking on the achievement, Ifedili said he was already poised for winning the competition at the sight of the task. “I feel good and feel happy at the same time. When I saw the task, I told myself I was going to win this. I feel big winning this task,” he said.

Speaking also, Omecheoko stated that the need to present hood-related business idea overrides her personal inspiration. While lauding her mother for being the source of inspiration to her, adding that it would not have been possible if not for her doggedness in business. She, therefore, said a lot of thoughts were put into the presentation and expressed satisfaction for yielding reasonable gains. “At first, I wanted to do something that was personal to me but then they said it has to impact your hood. “I know my mother will be so proud of me because I have seen her grind some maize with small machines. “So, I can tell her now that mummy you can make it bigger.

I never thought I was going to be called. I am really excited. I put a lot of thought in it and it yielded me one million naira seed capital,” she said. Meanwhile, The Landlord told the reps that no one would nominate anyone else because they are all up for possible eviction except the caretaker

