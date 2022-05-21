Arts & Entertainments

Ifedili, Omecheoko win N2m as Naija HoodRep promotes entrepreneurship

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

The ongoing reality television show, NaijaHoodRep, has rewarded two Hood Representatives – Ifedili Uwamma and Omecheoko, with one million naira each for winning the Hood Innovation Challenge. Following the show on Nevada TV YouTube, the organisers stated the idea of the challenge is to promote entrepreneurship among the hood reps in a way that they make meaningful impact in their different communities.

The Innovation Challenge was adjudged by Mr. Kelvin Orogun of Quickraiz and Azubike Emodi of Asset Management Company Limited. Speaking on the achievement, Ifedili said he was already poised for winning the competition at the sight of the task. “I feel good and feel happy at the same time. When I saw the task, I told myself I was going to win this. I feel big winning this task,” he said.

Speaking also, Omecheoko stated that the need to present hood-related business idea overrides her personal inspiration. While lauding her mother for being the source of inspiration to her, adding that it would not have been possible if not for her doggedness in business. She, therefore, said a lot of thoughts were put into the presentation and expressed satisfaction for yielding reasonable gains. “At first, I wanted to do something that was personal to me but then they said it has to impact your hood. “I know my mother will be so proud of me because I have seen her grind some maize with small machines. “So, I can tell her now that mummy you can make it bigger.

I never thought I was going to be called. I am really excited. I put a lot of thought in it and it yielded me one million naira seed capital,” she said. Meanwhile, The Landlord told the reps that no one would nominate anyone else because they are all up for possible eviction except the caretaker

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Stage set for Lagos Poetrython spoken word academy

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

All is set for the Lagos Poetrython Spoken word academy, which will hold in Lagos. A gathering of griots and bards and also, a platform for the exhibition of surreal works of arts, this event has expressions in poetry slam, book readings, panel sessions, poetry thon and master classes. Curated by Oloyede Michael Taiwo, the […]
Arts & Entertainments

Getting Management Gems published was quite challenging – Ajayi

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Deji Ajayi is a writer, multidisciplinary professional and management mentor with expert knowledge in human resources, administration, training, employee relations among others. He is the author of the book, Management Gems. In this interview, he talks about his book, challenges of publishing, time management, leadership and others issues After serving for about 25 years in […]
Arts & Entertainments

Actor Depp accuses ex-wife of lying in libel action against UK tabloid

Posted on Author Reporter

  Hollywood star Johnny Depp began legal action against a British tabloid on Tuesday over allegations he had physically abused his ex-wife, the actress Amber Heard, accusing her of lying and conducting extra-marital affairs. Depp, the 57-year-old star of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films, is suing The Sun’s publisher, News Group Newspapers, and its […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica