Ifeyinwa Okechi: A widow’s travail

The months of June and July are traditionally the peak period of the rainy season in Nigeria. It is a period nobody wants to be caught off-guard by the relentless rainfall and its attendant frosty weather. But for Mrs Ifeyinwa Okechi, a widow and her five children, they have had to battle the elements and stormy weather since Thursday, June 24, 2021, when her brother-in-law, Simeon Okechi, ordered the demolition of her home where she lived and strived to raise her children.

Her home was a five-bedroom apartment, but was demolished by 15 thugs hired by her brother in-law, who has vowed that his elder brother’s widow must vacate their home and also forfeit all properties belonging to his deceased brother. Following the dastardly act, Mrs. Okechi, in the last one month, has had to grapple with survival; protecting and providing for her children including her one-year-old baby, Ifechukwu Okechi, under the rain, under sunshine and outside the protective shelter of their home.

Narrating her ordeal, however, Mrs Okechi informed that in 2010 after the untimely death of her husband in Benin City, Edo State, Mr Okechi being the younger brother of her late husband, requested her (Mrs Ifeyinwa Okechi) to start sleeping with him. Apparently, the whole trouble she is presently facing started after she refused to go to bed with Mr Okechi.

Mrs Ifeyinwa said: “two weeks after I turned down my brother-in-law, Mr Simeon Okechi’s request to sleep with him, he ordered me to lock up my husband’s pharmaceutical store and stay at home till further notice, which I did. A few weeks after, the same Mr Simeon Okechi came and ordered me to relocate to the village with my children.

I also obediently relocated to the village where I later started a food vending business in order to take care of my five children and my aged mother.” Unfortunately for Mrs Okechi, on Thursday 28th June, while she was in the market dishing and selling food to her customers, she got a distress call from some members of her Ubahangwu, Etiti-Orsu autonomous Community in Orsu Local Government Area of Abia State to immediately come back home as a matter of urgency. According to her, she quickly rushed back home thinking that her aged mother was dead or that one of her children had been seriously injured while at play.

It was none of those. Her heart was already racing when she got home but was still jolted to her bones when she got to her compound to see no fewer than 15 young men who were de-roofing her house, dismantling her properties and demolishing the walls of her home. When she tried to ask the reason for destroying her building some of the thugs threatened to kill her if she did not leave the premises.

Thoroughly shaken, she rushed to the house of her brother-in-law, Okechi to report the matter but only to find out that the thugs that were destroying her home were carrying out his instructions. At that point, she broke down and wept inconsolably, with her five children all wailing and crying bitterly tears of despair and helplessness. Consequently, Mrs Okechi, who was dutifully fending for herself and her five children has been reduced to a humanitarian and charity case, which is now internally displaced in her own husband’s home.

She now depends on the goodwill of others to feed and manage her five children, with all the food materials – bags of rice and beans – she stored in her home looted and her savings, carted away by the thugs who demolished her home in the presence of her children and herself.

Not a few persons who witnessed the heart-rending act have condemned it and called on relevant authorities to give the poor widow justice. Dr Maureen Onyejiaka said the incident came to her as a rude shock, wondering how anybody could muster the animosity to inflict such a level of destruction on another person. “Mrs Ifeyinwa Okechi is known around this community as an industrious woman who despite her harrowing experiences in the hand of her late husband’s brother, has still committed herself to fend for her five children and herself through honest and decent labour.

“Yet, having driven Ifeyinwa and her children away from their house in Benin back to the village, and having allegedly taken over her husband’s shop in Benin, her brother-in-law still came all the way to the village to demolish the house built by her late husband on the flimsy claim that they want Ifeyinwa to leave the family and vacate the compound. How can that be, when she is living in her husband’s house with the five children she bore for her husband.

How? All we want in this case is justice for Ifeyinwa Okechi. Why should the poor widow be subjected to this level of wickedness because her husband is dead? What is her crime?” Another eyewitness, Mr Dennis Okonkwo who suffered a hand injury when he came to the scene of the demolition to help the widow who was at the market at the time, to save and preserve some of her properties. “I feel very sad about this act of wickedness. The community is also not pleased with the perpetrators of this act.

My confidence is that the community will rise to the occasion and extract justice for the poor widow. The community has already met, we shall still meet again to finalize the action to be taken, but I can tell you, nobody in this community is proud of the evil they inflicted on that widow. I have no doubt that there shall be consequences for this dastardly act,” Okonkwo said. While the five children of Mrs Okechi have effectively been forced to stop school having been thrown out of their father’s house by their uncle, a Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSO) led by the Pan African Women Forum for Grassroot Development (PAWFGD) has taken up the pursuit for justice for Ifeyinwa Okechi. The Coalition of six CSOs has petitioned the Imo State Commissioner for Police, Abutu Yaro demanding the immediate arrest and prosecution of Simeon Okechi and the 15 thugs that destroyed and looted the widow’s home.

Speaking to our correspondent, Dr Ijeoma Kalu, President of the PAWFGD said: “We are very much aware that the act perpetrated by Mr Simeon Okechi against Mrs Ifeyinwa Okechi and her family was a violation of the fundamental human rights of Mrs Ifeyinwa Okechi and members of her family and also a willful violation of some provisions of Chapter four of the 1999 Nigeria Constitution, as amended.

“In view of the above, we are still very surprised that Mr Simeon Okechi and the fifteen thugs that he hired to destroy the house of Mrs Ifeyinwa Okechi have not been arrested and prosecuted by the Nigerian Police rather they are still walking freely in the community with their shoulders high and still threatening to ruthlessly deal with Mrs Ifeyinwa Okechi if she does not leave the community.”

In clear terms, the Coalition, among other things requested of the Imo State Commissioner of Police, the immediate arrest and prosecution of Mr Okechi and the thugs he hired to willfully and wantonly destroy the five bedroom apartment of Mrs Okechi and her family. The Coalition also requested, the immediate arrest and prosecution of the Community Chairman, President General of the Town Union and the Traditional Ruler of Ubahangwu Etiti Orsu Autonomous Community in Orsu Local Government Area (LGA) as accomplices in the crime, for their failure to protect the rights of Mrs Ifeyinwa Okechi to own property as a bona fide member of the community and their dangerous silence since the incident. The group also urged the Nigerian Police to endeavour to protect the lives of Mrs Ifeyinwa Okechi and her five children as they are living in fear of Mr Simeon Okechi and his co-conspirators in the community.

