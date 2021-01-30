Sports

IFFHS names Enyeama best African goalkeeper of decade

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Erstwhile Super Eagles goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama is the only Nigerian in the African team of the decade compiled by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS). IFFHS picked the team based on performance of players between 2011 to 2020.

Enyeama being the only Nigerian on the list is also regarded as the best goalkeeper on the continent in the last 10 years Senegal, Ivory Coast and Egypt contributed two players each on the list. Morocco, Algeria, Gabon and Ghana also had a player each, while former African champions Cameroon has no representative. IFFHS took into consideration the performances and impact of the individual player on his club and national team and in that period Enyeama was the best African goalkeeper in Europe.

Enyeama was crucial to Nigeria’s victory at the 2013 African Cup of Nations in South Africa and also helped the West African giants to last 16 at the FIFA 2014 world Cup. Enyeama was also on song for his clubs, Bnei Yehuda Tell Aviv, Hapoel Tel Aviv, Maccabi Tel Aviv and Lille where he won the best African player award. The Team of the Decade: Goalkeeper: Vincent Enyeama Defenders: Eric Bailly, Kalidou Koulibaly, Medhi Benatia, Ahmed Fathi Midfielders: Riyad Mahrez, Andre Ayew, Yaya Toure Attackers: Sadio Mane, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah

