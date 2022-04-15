IFMA Nigeria hails Buhari on Executive Order 11 assent

The President, International Facility Management Association, Nigeria chapter, Mr. Segun Adebayo, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari on his assent to Executive Order 11 on National Public Buildings Maintenance Policy. While expressing his delight on the assent, Adebayo noted that the Executive Order was long overdue, saying with this action, the professional management and maintenance of the federal assets was assured and guaranteed. According to the president, “as we earnestly looking forward to the implementation of the provisions of the new order, through the setting up of maintenance department in MDAs, our Association is committed to collaborating with Federal Government through relevant Ministry to provide required capacity building and knowledge development.

“As an association, we have been advocating the integration of sustainable practices into the built environment and this has started yielding the desired results. “We would also want to appreciate the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, for this feat because his efforts in the ministry have yielded phenomenal results and it would positively impacts the various projects that this administration has embarked upon.” The Executive Order states that the Federal Government of Nigeria is committed to establishing a sustained maintenance programme to optimise the enormous investment in public infrastructure.

Government is determined to provide sustainable employment, job opportunities for large, small, and medium-sized businesses, artisans, and persons with vocational skills. Equally, the public assets would be maintained at a minimal cost. The Department of Federal Public Assets Maintenance will oversee the coordination, implementation, management, and maintenance of federal public assets, facilities, and premises across Nigeria. The agency will conduct maintenance needs assessment, development of maintenance plan, and the necessary procurement.

