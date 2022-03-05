News

IG approves new dress code for police women

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

In what appears as a dramatic turn in the Police Force, the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Usman Akali Baba, has approved the wearing of stud earrings, and headscarf under berets or peak caps, for women officers. Acting Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who made the disclosure in a statement, Friday, said the dress code was unveiled at the IGP’s meeting with strategic police managers on March 3.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has approved a new and improved dress code for Women Officers which permits them to wear stud earrings, and headscarf under their berets or peak caps as the case may be while in uniform”, Adejobi said. According to him: “The IGP noted that the Nigeria Police workforce has officers from every local government in the country with a variety of ethnic and religious backgrounds, and an increased inclusion of female folks. This therefore brings the need to guarantee inclusion, gender mainstreaming, ethnic and religious diversity in the work place for optimum output and professionalism.

“This has informed the improvement for effective global workforce diversity management. Other countries that have adopted same dress code include Canada, the United States of America, Sweden, Turkey, Australia and the United Kingdom amongst others. “The dress code is optional and Senior Women Police Officers have been tasked by the IGP to ensure compliance with the approved standard for women police officers who have opted to adopt the dress code. “The Inspector-General of Police noted that this development, which is in line with international best practices addresses the growing concern for gender mainstreaming and respect for culture and diversity”.

 



