IG decorates 24 Assistant Inspectors General of Police

Twenty four newly-promoted Assistant Inspectors General of Police were, Monday, decorated with their prestigious rank by the Inspector General (IG), Mr. Baba Usman, at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The police chief used the decoration ceremony to announce the new Nigeria Police Manpower Development Policy.

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, the decoration of the AIGs was the first phase in the decoration exercise of a total of 167 Senior Police Officers recently approved by the Police Service Commission (PSC) following their recommendation by the IGP.

“The IGP noted that the Manpower Development Policy of the Force is a deliberate protocol to identify, elevate, and position professionally competent officers who will act as the Strategic Police Managers that will drive the new policing vision and give effect to strategies at responding to current and emerging security threats in the country,” Mba said.

On the new policy, Mba noted thus: “The Policy also prioritizes human capacity development and welfare of police officers for better police service delivery.

“The IGP, while congratulating the newly promoted officers, charged them to deploy their wealth of experience to support his leadership mission of positively changing the policing and internal security narratives in the country.

“He also encouraged the officers to discharge the schedules of their new rank within the dictates of the law and the policing expectations of the citizens.”

