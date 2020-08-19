IG deploys IRT, STS, other crack detectives to re-arrest fleeing Ibadan serial killer

…as angry youths attack Oyo Police Command

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has deployed additional investigative aids to Oyo State to complement the efforts of the Oyo State Police Command in the ongoing manhunt and efforts at re-arresting Sunday Shodipe, a prime suspect in the multiple murder of innocent citizens in Moniya, Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

This was disclosed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police Frank Mba, in a statement on Wednesday.

According to Mba, the additional deployment comprises crack detectives from the Intelligence Response Team and the Special Tactical Squad of the Force Intelligence Bureau, Abuja.

He said the team is expected to bring their vast operational, technical and investigative experience to bear in supporting ongoing efforts aimed at re-arresting and bringing the fugitive to book.

Adamu, who condemned the unfortunate escape from lawful custody of the suspect, has directed the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, Nwachuwku Enwonwu, to intensify efforts and ensure the prompt re-arrest of the fleeing suspect.

The CP has also been directed to speed up investigations into the circumstances that led to the escape of the suspect.

Mba added: “All persons indicted in the escape are to be identified and made to face the wrath of the law.

“The CP has equally been mandated to immediately assess and rejig the security architecture in the State so as to prevent any future occurrence of untoward incidents.”

Adamu called for calm and enjoined citizens to cooperate with the police by providing useful information that can lead to the unearthing of the whereabouts of Shodipe.

Meanwhile, following the continued disappearance of Sunday Shodipe some angry youths Wednesday stormed the Eleyele Police Command headquarters, Ibadan and attacked some personnel.

The angry youths cited insecurity of lives in the Akinyele Local Government Area of the state where the suspect had confessed to have killed about six persons with a shovel after which he would disappear through the juju he said that a herbalists gave him. He had been paraded at the Eleyele headquarters and afterwards arraigned before a Magistrate Court before he was remanded at the Mokola Police Station.

The placard bearing youths had matched through some parts of the Ibadan city before gathering at the Police Headquarters where they allegedly stoned some officers at the gate and pelted them with some dangerous items.

While addressing the angry youth after he had listened to their grouse, the Commissioner of Police, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, assured them of his readiness to track down the suspect and bring him to justice.

Reacting to the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Olugbenga Fadeyi, said that the students truly attacked the Command, adding that “some students protested at the command’s headquarters. The CP and other senior police officers attended to them and answered all their questions.

“You know students now, some of them got out of control, but we were able to handle the situation professionally. They have since gone back,” he said.

