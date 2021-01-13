IG posts 21 commissioners of Police to states, other formations

…CP Mba remains Force PRO

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the posting of a total nine Police Commissioners to new state commands, and 12 others across the country.

Deputy Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Aremu Adeniran, made this known in a statement last night.

The postings are as follows: Kebbi State (CP Adeleke Adeyinka Bode); Special Protection Unit FHQ, Abuja (CP Philip Maku); Sokoto State (CP Ali Janga Aji) Armament, FHQ, Abuja (CP Ohikere S. Idris); CMDT Police College Ikeja (CP Daniel Sokari-Pedro); Port Authority Police (PAP), Western, Lagos (CP John O. Amadi), and Oyo State (CP Ngozi Onadeko).

Others are: Enugu State (Mohammed Ndat su Aliyu); Border Patrol, FHQ, Abuja (CP Haladu Musa Rosamson); Cross River State (CP Sikiru Akande); Ebonyi State (CP Aliyu Garba); Airport Command (CP Abubakar Umar Bature); Department of Operations, FHQ (CP Yusuf Ahmed); Adamawa State (CP Aliyu Adamu Alhaji).

Also affected were: Training and Department (CP Babaita Ishola); Imo State (CP Nasiru Mohammed); CMDT Police Detective College Enugu (CP Alexander Nengi Wannang); Delta State (CP Ari Mohammed Ali); Counter Terrorism Unit, FHQ, Abuja (CP Olofu Tony Adejoh); Peacekeeping, FHQ, Abuja (CP Sadiq Idris Abubakar), as well as CP Frank Mba, who remains the Force Public Relations Officer.

The postings/redeployments, according to Adeniran, are with immediate effect

