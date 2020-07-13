IG reorganises STS, Abba Kyari’s IRT

…shuts satellite offices nationwide

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate reorganisation of two special units of the Force – the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and the Special Tactical Squad (STS).

According to the police chief, the imperative of evolving a new operational modus operandi, for effective service delivery to the public, necessitated the decision to reposition the IRT and STS respectively.

This came as security experts have frowned on the disbanding of all satellite offices of the IRT and STS by the IG.

Consequent upon the repositioning order, a report by an online platform, Sahara Reporters, said satellite offices of the special units across the country would be shut down.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, told New Telegraph on the phone that the operatives of the two squads would undergo “massive” retraining, with a view to inculcating in them a people-oriented operational service. Mba said a new standard operating procedure (SOP) would be designed for the operatives.

He added: “We are not shutting down, we are reorganising.

There is a reorganisation going on within IRT and STS, designed to reposition them, for effective and efficient delivery of services, and also designed to inculcate the new operational modus operandi into the IRT and STS.

“The operatives will all be undergoing massive retraining and reorganisation, aimed at repositioning them for better services, both in terms of efficiency, and in terms of giving them a people-oriented operational service.”

Asked if the said reorganisation was occasioned by alleged human rights violation and other cases of misconduct against some of the operatives, the FPRO said the police remained a self-regulating force, which undertakes regular re-evaluation towards improved service delivery.

He added: “The Nigeria Police Force is a self-regulating institution.

“In as much as we welcome constructive criticism, constructive suggestions by members of the public whom, of course, are our customers – because they are the people whom we serve – the Nigeria Police Force is a selfregulating agency, that is consistently looking inwards, consistently repositioning itself, consistently re-evaluating itself, in order to improve on what we do, and how we do those things that we do.

“You remember that these are intelligence, tactical and operational units.

“And so, in as much as we want to let the people know that a reorganisation is ongoing, we will also keep certain things to ourselves, because criminals are trying to look out for openings.

“So, we won’t be discussing certain details of our reorganisation strategies and some of the things we are doing.

“But, it suffices to say that the two units are undergoing a massive reorganisation.”

According to a report, the commanders of IRT and STS, Abba Kyari, and Yusuf Kolo, both Deputy Commissioners of Police, are to ensure “that all bases and offices outside Abuja are shut with immediate effect”.

It added that Commissioners of Police (CPs) in whose commands the satellite offices are domiciled must ensure strict compliance with the directive. Citing a signal from the Force Headquarters in Abuja, the report claimed:

“The disbanded officers were ordered to submit all firearms in their possession to central armoury, all suspects in their custody transferred to the state command’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad while cases already charged to court but investigation not concluded be moved to State Criminal Investigation Departments.

“Commissioners of Police were also directed to monitor strict compliance of the directive.”

Meanwhile, a security expert, Mr. Jude Mekwunye, who retired recently as a director from the Presidency after many years with the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), said the IG’s directive was not a good move.

Mekwunye said he didn’t understand why a winning team should be changed.

This was even as he said that the IG might have bowed to pressures from politicians who were bent on destabilising the system.

It was, however, learnt that the integration of the IRT and STS into the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) headed by Ibrahim Lamorde was done to improve efficiency.

Another security expert, Dr. Onah Ekhomu, described the move as an error.

