IG threatens arrest, prosecution over unauthorised use of police uniforms

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has warned movie, skit makers, and individuals against unauthorised and illegal use of police uniforms, threatening to arrest and prosecute all those found culpable.

Specifically, the police chief frowned “at the demeaning manner in which movie makers and skit makers portray the Police institution in their movies and skits”.

The IGP’s warning was conveyed in a statement, Sunday, by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP).

“The Nigeria Police Force has expressed concern over the incessant and unauthorised possession and use of Police uniforms and accoutrements by some individuals, movies and skit makers, as well as the illegal sale of Police materials and accoutrements by traders in shops, open stores not approved nor recognized by Police authority,” Adejobi said.

To demonstrate his seriousness, Baba has directed formations, the IGP Monitoring Unit, Provost marshals and other special squads to ensure full implementation.

