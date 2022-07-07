IG to New Constables: Our success depends on character, discipline

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) yesterday warned police constables who newly passed out of Police College that the bedrock of policing is discipline, emphasising also that their success as police officers is entirely dependent on the quality of their character, discipline and professionalism. He gave the warning at the passing out parade of the five hundred and thirtytwo newly recruited constables held at the Police Training College, Bauchi. Ably represented by the Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Zone 12, of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Audu Adamu Madaki, the IG noted that the recruitment and training represents another huge step in the drive by the Federal Government to change the narratives of policing by addressing the age-long manpower gap that has continue to inhibit optimal police service delivery in the country

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...