IG to New Constables: Our success depends on character, discipline

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) yesterday warned police constables who newly passed out of Police College that the bedrock of policing is discipline, emphasising also that their success as police officers is entirely dependent on the quality of their character, discipline and professionalism. He gave the warning at the passing out parade of the five hundred and thirtytwo newly recruited constables held at the Police Training College, Bauchi. Ably represented by the Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Zone 12, of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Audu Adamu Madaki, the IG noted that the recruitment and training represents another huge step in the drive by the Federal Government to change the narratives of policing by addressing the age-long manpower gap that has continue to inhibit optimal police service delivery in the country

 

ISWAP kills Shekau’s commanders, tightens hold on Sambisa Forest

  Fighters of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) have sustained their aggressive onslaught against the Abubakar Shekau’s faction of Boko Haram terrorists, killing and arresting some of the rival sect’s commanders and terrorists, PRNigeria has learnt. They also captured some top Commanders of the Shekau faction like Mustapha Krimima Jaysh, Ba’akaka, Malkin […]
MultiChoice now offers auto-renewal on subscriptions to DStv & GOtv customers

MultiChoice Nigeria, the leading Pay TV entertainment company in Nigeria has introduced an auto-renewal payment option for its DStv and GOtv customers. All active and inactive customers on both platforms will now be able to pay and renew their subscriptions automatically by downloading either MyDStv or MyGOtv App, and follow the instructions when they log […]
Nigeria’s Ambassador to Jordan dies in Abuja 

  Muhammad Kabir, Kano Nigeria’s Ambassador to Jordan, Alhaji Haruna Ungogo is dead. Family sources said the diplomat died at a government hospital in Garki, Abuja on Sunday. Amb. Ungoggo was appointed as Ambassador to the Kingdom of Jordan and the Republic of Iran by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016. However, officials are keeping sealed lips […]

