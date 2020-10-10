IG warns protesters against attacks on policemen

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has warned #EndSARS protesters and others against attacking personnel of the Force, saying such tendencies would no longer be tolerated. A statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, said the police chief’s warning came against the backdrop of, “the unprovoked and violent attack on policemen and damage to police operational vehicles and other assets by ENDSARS protesters in Ughelli, Delta State, on Thursday, October 8.”

Mba said: “The incident which resulted in the unfortunate death of one Police officer, Corporal Etaga Stanley, attached to ‘A’ Division, Ughelli, Delta State, who was attacked and brutally murdered by the protesters also left another, Sergeant Patrick Okuone, with serious body injury sustained from gunshot by the protesters. “The protesters also carted away one (1) service AK47 rifle with breach no 56-2609008 and 25 rounds of live ammunition that was with the deceased at the time of the incident.

“The IGP, who described the incident as cruel and unwarranted, has warned that the Force will no longer tolerate any attack on its personnel or any members of the law enforcement community by any individuals or group protesting under any guise.

“The IGP notes that protest by citizens remains a legitimate means for airing their concerns and views.” He added: “The IGP, while condoling with the family and friends of the late Corporal Etaga Stanley, who paid the supreme price in the service of our dear nation, equally commended the officers of the Delta State Police Command, for exercising restraint in the face of the immoral and unjustified provocation.”

Meanwhile, Adamu has directed the Commissioner of Police, Delta State, to carry out a discrete investigation into the unfortunate incident, root-out the perpetrators and bring the killer protesters to book.

