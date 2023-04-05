IGA, derived from the Oyo/Ife Yoruba language GAA mean- ing Royal Home or Palace. Idun means land or place while IGAN RAN is the Yoruba word for pep- per. IGA IDUNGANRAN, therefore translates to “the palace built on a pepper farm.”

Aromire, the earliest settler in Eko, has used the land previously as his farm. Located on the southern part of Lagos,usuallycalledIsaleEko,the official courtyard and residence of the Oba of Lagos were initially built in the 1670s.

The modern part of the complex was completed and commissioned on October 1, 1960 by the Prime Minis- ter of Nigeria, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa.

The magnificent palace has seen four major renovations with the last being in 2008, by the reigning Eleko, in conjunction with Lagos State Museum.

Yet, Portuguese architectural touch remains visible with materi- als bright from Portugal over two centuries ago, especially wall tiles.

There are various shrines in the palace, the most prominent of which are Ojubo Esu and Ojubo Ogun.

