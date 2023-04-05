Metro & Crime

Iga Idunganran

Posted on Author Adeyinka Adeniji Comment(0)

IGA, derived from the Oyo/Ife Yoruba language GAA mean- ing Royal Home or Palace. Idun means land or place while IGAN RAN is the Yoruba word for pep- per. IGA IDUNGANRAN, therefore translates to “the palace built on a pepper farm.”

Aromire, the earliest settler in Eko, has used the land previously as his farm. Located on the southern part of Lagos,usuallycalledIsaleEko,the official courtyard and residence of the Oba of Lagos were initially built in the 1670s.

The modern part of the complex was completed and commissioned on October 1, 1960 by the Prime Minis- ter of Nigeria, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa.

The magnificent palace has seen four major renovations with the last being in 2008, by the reigning Eleko, in conjunction with Lagos State Museum.

Yet, Portuguese architectural touch remains visible with materi- als bright from Portugal over two centuries ago, especially wall tiles.

There are various shrines in the palace, the most prominent of which are Ojubo Esu and Ojubo Ogun.

Martins Adegboyega

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Dad started sleeping with me after mum’s death –GO’s daughter

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

…’he says I mustn’t date anyone else’ On June 15, 24-year-old Blessing (real name withheld) walked into the office of Advocates for Children and Vulnerable Persons Network (ACVPN), located at the Oshodi area of Lagos, to tell the horrid story of how her father had been violating her for years. Blessing’s mother died when she […]
Metro & Crime

Emmanuel receives kudos over infrastructure

Posted on Author Reporter

…As Comrade Ememobong advocates strategic communication for the people Governor Udom Emmanuel has received kudos on his giant strides in infrastructural development of Akwa Ibom State. The Commendation was given on, Tuesday by the South-South Zonal Director of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, (FRCN), Mr. Sam Anyanwu, while on a courtesy visit to the […]
Metro & Crime

FRSC: Our men didn’t kick pregnant woman in Ondo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ondo State Command, has dismissed as fake, report that its personnel kicked a pregnant woman in the stomach on Akure highway on Saturday. The State Sector Commander of FRSC, Ezekiel SonAllah, dismissed the report in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Akure. […]

Leave a Reply