Sports

Igali: Adekuoroye inconsolable but will bounce back stronger

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami Comment(0)

The President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Daniel Igali, on Wednesday assured that Team Nigeria’s Odunayo Adekuoroye who surprisingly lost to Anastasia Nichita of Maldova in the 57kg women wrestling of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will bounce back stronger. Igali, reacting to the pinfall Adekuoroye suffered against the Maldovan, said it was a ‘workplace accident’ which could happen to anyone within a twinkle of an eye. He said: “We all had high hopes for Adekuoroye to win medal at this Olympics. We prepared very well. Of the 16 athletes here, Adekuoroye had wrestled against about nine of them.

This is the third time she was wrestling against the Moldovan. She had destroyed her 10-0 in each of the last two contests. Within two minutes of the match, Adekuoroye built up a healthy lead, wrestled cautiously and tactically. She was leading 8-0 and on the verge of getting the last two points to win the match by superiority before she was reversed and pinned. “She is inconsolable. She feels she has disappointed a whole nation. We feel her pains. We are equally pained because over 80 percent of wrestling enthusiasts had her as the odds on favourite to pluck gold here in Tokyo. But God’s ways are not our ways.

“She has a loving and supportive group around her. The next 24 hours of grief are always the hardest. But we trust that she will be fine and will bounce back stronger. She had refused food all afternoon. “Our permutation was to win multiple medals at this Olympics. But we are extremely happy with the silver medal won by Blessing Oborududu.

Delay is not denial, Odunayo will likely be at her peak at the next Olympics in Paris.” Igali stressed that the wrestler was a very mentally tough young woman who will bounce back in no time. “I was impressed with her last words to me this night. She said ‘President, we should all be happy. The wrestling team won a silver medal. We all won. I won’t cry again.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Holloway narrowly misses world record in blockbuster day at US trials

Posted on Author Reporter

  Grant Holloway narrowly missed the 110-metre hurdles world record on a blockbuster day at the U.S. trials in Eugene, Oregon. The reigning world champion Holloway won the final in 12.96, after coming just a hundredth of a second short of Aries Merritt’s 2012 world record 12.80 in his semifinal earlier on Saturday, reports Reuters. […]
Sports

EPL: Bamford helps Leeds to victory over Saints

Posted on Author Reporter

  Patrick Bamford scored his 13th goal of the season to help Leeds end a run of back-to-back defeats to extend Southampton’s own winless run to a far more worrying eight matches. The striker struck early in the second half, timing his run to perfection to beat offside and latch on to Tyler Roberts’ through-ball […]
Sports

Knee injury rules Ibrahimovic out of Euro 2020

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been ruled out of this summer’s European Championship because of a knee injury. The 39-year-old was recalled to the Sweden squad in March after coming out of international retirement, reports the BBC. A post on Sweden’s official Twitter account said Ibrahimovic had told coach Janne Andersson he could not play at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica