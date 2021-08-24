Sports

Igali seeks investment in sports

The Chairman of the caretaker Committee of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Daniel Igali, has called for continuous investment in sports.

 

Nigeria recorded their first medal in the wrestling event of the Olympics after Commonwealth champion, Blessing Oborududu, won the silver medal in the women’s 68kg final of Tokyo 2020.

 

With the likes of threetime world championships medalists, Odunayo Adekuoroye, and two-time Commonwealth champion, Aminat Adeniyi, unsuccessful in their attempts to win medals in Tokyo, the NWF boss said he has a long-term “succession plan” for the top athletes.

 

However, the World and Olympic champion Igali stated that the plan won’t materialize without support and sponsorship from the private and corporate sectors

