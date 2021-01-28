Metro & Crime

Igangan crisis: Sarkin Fulani denies conniving with kidnappers

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Comment(0)

*Urges FG to probe crisis

The Sarikin Fulani of Igangan in Ibarapa Local Government Area of Oyo State, Seriki Salihu AbdulKadir, has denied conniving with kidnappers operating in the area as alleged by Mr Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as ‘Sunday Igboho’.
He also denied any knowledge about the killing of one Dr Aborode.
AbdulKadir, who addressed a news conference in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, said all the allegations against him were concocted by Sunday Igboho with the sole purpose of getting the Fulani out of Igangan and other parts of Yoruba land.
“I and my family have been living in Igangan for over 50 years without any challenge from anybody either in Igangan or any other place,” AbdulKadir explained.
He, therefore, called on the Emirs and other traditional rulers in the 19 northern states to come to the rescue of the Fulani residents in the South-West.
He equally called on the Federal Government to probe the burning of his house, vehicles and the killing of seven of his men in Igangan by alleged agents of Sunday Igboho.
AbdulKadir added: “When a Fulani boy named Omomogeto was reported to me that he raped someone, I told the vigilante to arrest the Fulani boy. When he was arrested, I investigated the matter and discovered that he committed the offence, I handed him over to the family of the victim. Also, a young lady was raped by an indigene of Igangan last year to the extent that the young lady died in Igangan, nothing was done to the man who raped the young lady.
“There was no case of farm destruction reported to me that I will not send people to go and look at the farm that was destroyed. If discovered that it’s true, I will order the Fulani to pay money to the farmers; i.e the Agoro family in Igangan and many more. I have a record where I’m recording the issues affecting the farmers.
“On the issue of killing of one Dr Aborode, I don’t know anything about it. Where Dr Aborode was killed is very far to my village. It’s about two hours drive to my village; you will pass through Igangan town before you get to where I am.
“Finally, I want the Federal Government to investigate this matter and anyone found guilty should face the law. My houses, 12 vehicles belonging to myself, my children and some visitors were burnt and seven of my people were killed. The corpses of two were yet to be found and some of my animals were carted away.”
AbdulKadir put the cost implications of his losses at over N500 million.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Chief Judge extends olive branch to cultists, fetes IDP camp in A’Ibom community

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Chief Judge, Godwin Abraham has sued for peace among cultists terrorizing residents of Inen Community to stop further hostilities or face the wrath of government as security operatives may descend on them at anytime.   Speaking to persons displaced by the activities of rival cult groups, at their camp in Ikot Ibritam […]
Metro & Crime

Veteran Bayelsa journalist gets financial aid from Igbo Youth leader

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

Austin Bodo, the publisher of Creek News Weekly newspaper, currently bedridden due to difficulty in walking, has received some financial help from Chinedu Ugwa a friend of the media and South-South Youth Leader of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo. Bodo has been bedridden for close to a year and seeking for financial help from government and well-meaning […]
Metro & Crime

Minimum wage: Labour gives Kwara Govt 14-day ultimatum

Posted on Author Reporter

  Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Kwara State Chapter of Organised Labour Unions has given the state government 14 days ultimatum effective from Monday, September 28, 2020 to implement the N30,000 new minimum wage, or face an industrial action. The unions made this known on Monday in a statement signed by their respective leaders: Issa Ore, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica