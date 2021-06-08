Igangan killer-herdsmen murder three hunters in Ogun

Suspected killer herdsmen behind the killings at Igangan in Oyo State have struck in a village in Ogun State, killing three people.

The New Telegraph learnt that the victims, said to be hunters, were murdered at Amule Kanji village, via Imeko in Imeko-Afon Local Government Area. The herdsmen were said to have left Igangan, a few kilometres om Amule Kanji village, and carried out the attack.

The hunters were reportedly killed in a gun battle with the marauding killer herdsmen when the victims were trying to prevent them from attacking the village.

The victims are identified as Femi Bara, John Taiwo and Tunde Taiwo. This came a few hours after several people were reportedly killed in an attack on Igangan, Oyo State.

The victims, who were on a motorcycle, coming from Ologede village, ran into the herdsmen, who killed them and took away their motorcycle. The Balogun of Imeko Isale, Chief Ganiu Akinleye, said the incident occurred about 11pm on Sunday. Akinloye said the police had gone to the village to evacuate the bodies.

He said: “You know there was a crisis in Igangan, those herdsmen who escaped to Imeko through our forest reserves killed three men on Sunday night.

“The victims were riding on a motorcycle, coming from Ologede about 11 o’clock last (Sunday) night. They ran into these fleeing herdsmen, who killed them. They even took the victims’ new motorcycle away, leaving their (killers’) old one behind. “We saw empty AK47 cartridges at the scene of the incident.

A formal report has been made at the police station in Imeko and the police have gone there to take the bodies. “This is getting too much. We can no longer sleep in our houses.

The herdsmen are everywhere. Government should come to our rescue. The Amotekun operatives in Imeko are too few. We need help.” The Balogun raised the alarm that the Igangan killers had relocated to a village called Sagada in Imeko-Afon.

He added: “Those herdsmen who escaped after killing people in Igangan are now in Ogun State. They camp in a village called Sagada, under Oke Agbede in Ward 2. “There is a river (Oyan) inbetween Sagada and Igangan. They are there as we speak. We have informed appropriate authorities, but no positive steps have taken so far.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, claimed the command was not aware of the incident, but promised to get back to our correspondent later.

