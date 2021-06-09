Igangan killings: Nigerians are tired of excuses, fish out perpetrators, MSSN tells FG 

Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) has urged the Federal Government and security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the Igangan killing, saying Nigerians are tired of excuses.

The society in a statement jointly signed by the B-Zone Amir/Zonal Coordinator, Qaasim Babatunde Odedeji, Secretary, Abdul-Jalil Abdur-Razaq and the Public Relations Officer, Mos’ud Tohir, and made available to newsmen in Osogbo Wednesday, condemned the killings.

The statement described the killings as “irresponsible heartless act by forces who are bent on subverting the corporate existence of the country.

“We call on the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Inspector general of Police, the states’ governors, and all security agencies to brace up to the challenge of spiralled insecurity to save the country from sliding into nothingness. Nigerians are tired of excuses!”

Like this: Like Loading...