News

Igangan killings: Sarkin Fulani absolves self, family of complicity

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

The Sarkin Fulani of Igangan, Alhaji Salihu AbdulKadir, has for the umpteenth time denied any involvement in the crisis rocking the Igangan community in Oyo State. AbdulKadir told newsmen in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, yesterday that neither him nor his family members were involved in the killings of innocent souls in Igangan since the crisis started.

The Sarkin Fulani, who alleged that members of Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) killed eight Fulani men in Igangan and Elekokan, near Igangan, during the week, called on both Oyo State and the federal governments to probe the crisis in the area with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book. Alleging that the utterances of Oyo State Governor’s Special Adviser on Security, Mr Fatai Owoseni, were tantamount to encouraging Sunday Igboho and his ilk to foment trouble in the area, AbdulKadir, however, commended Governor Seyi Makinde for his matured reaction to the issue of the latest attacks in Igangan, where scores of people were killed.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Gunmen attack Adamawa speaker’s residence, abduct two

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Gunmen on Thursday broke into the residence of the Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Aminu Iya-Abass, located in Mbamba and kidnapped two family members of the speaker. The gunmen, who carried out the attacks were said to have broke into the residence, allegedly killed a vigilante. However, the Adamawa State Police Command […]
News

Ondo guber: INEC denies appointing OAU VC returning officer

Posted on Author Reporter

  Onyekachi Eze, Abuja The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied appointing Prof. Eyitope Ogungbenro Ogunbodede, the Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) as the Returning Officer for the Ondo governorship election. Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, who is Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Campaign Council, had alleged that INEC appointed Prof. Ogunbodede […]
News

N’Delta Task Force faults calls for dissolution of surveillance contracts

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

A Niger Delta Security Task Force set up to tackle rising cases of oil pipeline vandalisation and crude oil theft in the nine states of the region, has faulted and described as “retrogressive” the calls by some groups for the revocation of the surveillance contracts for the protection of the 87-kilometre Trans Forcados Crude Oil […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica