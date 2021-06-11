Igangan killings: Sarkin Fulani absolves self, family of complicity

The Sarkin Fulani of Igangan, Alhaji Salihu AbdulKadir, has for the umpteenth time denied any involvement in the crisis rocking the Igangan community in Oyo State. AbdulKadir told newsmen in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, yesterday that neither him nor his family members were involved in the killings of innocent souls in Igangan since the crisis started.

The Sarkin Fulani, who alleged that members of Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) killed eight Fulani men in Igangan and Elekokan, near Igangan, during the week, called on both Oyo State and the federal governments to probe the crisis in the area with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book. Alleging that the utterances of Oyo State Governor’s Special Adviser on Security, Mr Fatai Owoseni, were tantamount to encouraging Sunday Igboho and his ilk to foment trouble in the area, AbdulKadir, however, commended Governor Seyi Makinde for his matured reaction to the issue of the latest attacks in Igangan, where scores of people were killed.

