Igangan killings: Stay away from S’West, Gani Adams tells Fulani herdsmen

Wale Elegbede

Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, yesterday declared that the killing of some people in Igangan town, Ibarapa, Oke Ogun area of Oyo State, is evident that war is imminent in the country.

Adams, while condemning the gruesome murder of innocent residents of the town, warned Fulani herdmen and bandits to stay away from the southwest or be ready to face stiff resistance.

The killings in the early hours of Sunday brought the entire Igangan town and its environs to its kneels with over 40 people, cars burnt and over 20 houses razed.

Speaking shortly after news of the killings and destruction filtered in, with gory videos of the massacre, Iba Adams said the North had waged war against the southwest and had also unleashed terror on the region, stressing the need for the southwest region to rise and defend themselves without looking back.

“In a situation like this, you rise and defend yourself. Where are the police when the bandits started killing our people in Igangan today?

Even the palace of Asigangan of Igangan land,Oba Adewuyi Olaoye, were not spared and the monarch, according to reports had been whisked away by the bandits.

“Three days ago, the Director General of Oyo state South-West Security Network Amotekun,Gen. Kunle Togun(retd) raised the alarm that herdsmen had invaded the South-West. “I corroborated his statements and called for urgent surveillance across the Southwest.

Now with the recent onslaught on Igangan people, it is evident that the Fulani herdsmen are on a predetermined mission to kill, maim and decimate the southwest.

“This is one killing too many, I will not fold my arms seeing the blood of innocent people being shed like it is in Igangan.”

While lamenting the failure of the Federal Government to rise to the security challenges, Adams said now that the North had declared war on the southwest, we will never silent or compromise on the homicide going on in the South-West.

I want to charge all the governors in the South-West, as well as the traditional rulers to rise to this occasion

Like this: Like Loading...