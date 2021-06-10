Igangan killings: We’re tired of excuses, fish out perpetrators, MSSN tells FG

The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) has urged the federal government and the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of Igangan killings, saying Nigerians are tired of excuses. The society in a statement jointly signed by the B-Zone Amir/Zonal Coordinator, Qaasim Babatunde Odedeji, Secretary, Abdul-Jalil Abdur- Razaq and the Public Relations Officer, Mos’ud Tohir and made available to newsmen in Osogbo, condemned the killings. The statement described the killings as “irresponsible heartless acts by forces that are bent on subverting the corporate existence of the country.

“We call on the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Inspector-General of Police, state governors and all security agencies to brace up to the challenge of spiralled insecurity to save the country from sliding into nothingness. Nigerians are tired of excuses!

“Those who, with callous inhumanity, snuffed life out of innocent people in their sleep are demonic, ruthless and must be fished out to squarely face the consequences of their depravity. “We urge all Nigerians, especially people from the southern part of the country, to double their vigilance and report suspicious conducts to assist security operatives detect and arrest coordinated attacks promptly ever before their eventual hatching.”

