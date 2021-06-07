Igangan: South-West govs ask Amotekun to step up security moves

Following the attack on Igangan community in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State, the Chairman of the South- West Governors’ Forum, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has said commanders of the South- West Security Network (aka Amotekun) have been directed to synergise on ways to curb further attacks in the region.

Akeredolu, who is the Governor of Ondo State while describing the attack on the community as provocative onslaught orchestrated to cause friction in the country, said that the situation wad one too many.

Gunmen had in the early hours of yesterday laid siege on the community, leading to the death of many residents as well as destruction of property.

According to Akeredolu in a statement he personally signed, emphasised that governors in the region had resolved to defend their people against both internal and external aggression.

The statement reads in part: “We have just received with rude shock the premeditated attack on our people at Igangan, Ibarapa, Oyo State, in the early hours of today (Sunday).

“This cowardly onslaught on a peaceful community has occasioned loss of lives and property on a large scale. It is horrendous, callous and highly provocative. All well-meaning Nigerians must condemn, in the strongest term possible, this latest assault on decency and communal harmony.

“While we will encourage the security agencies to get to the root of this latest act of provocation, we have directed the Commanders of the South-West Security Network, Amotekun, to convoke a joint security meeting of all commanders in the South-West with a view to commencing joint operations in the region immediately

