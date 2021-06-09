News

Igangan: S’West Reps condemn killings

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

Members of South West caucus of the House of Representatives have condemned in strong terms the killing of 11 persons in Igangan area of Ibrapapa Local Council of Oyo State by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen on Monday. Leader of the caucus, Hon. Femi Fakeye, who led other members of the caucus at a press briefing on the matter in Abuja on Tuesday, said that the nation’s security agencies should work more in synergy to avert such senseless killings in the future. The lawmakers urged the Federal Government to put in motion machineries to forestall similar attacks on law abiding citizens of Nigeria even as they called for the prosecution of the assailants Fakeye said: “We don’t want them to get away with it. We do not want war in the country.” On the separatist agitations by some groups in the South-West and South-East, the lawmakers maintained that they are speaking in the context of a united Nigeria as their representatives.

Our Reporters

