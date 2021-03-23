Igbanke Grammar School old students hold AGM April 3

Preparations for the maiden edition of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Igbanke Grammar School Old Students’ Association, Igbanke in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State are already in top gear.

The event, billed to hold on Saturday, April 3, this year, according to the Chairman,

Organising committee, Mr. Patrick Idahosa, will also double as the association’s second reunion outing.

Idahosa, in a statement made available to newsmen, enjoined all old students of the school both at home and in the Diaspora to attend the event as, which according to him will avail them the opportunity of reuniting with their old school mates.

He, however, added that issues relating to the development of the school would be addressed, even as he also recalled that the second edition of the reunion programme was sequel to the success of the maiden edition of the association’s reunion held in April 2019,

This year’s reunion/ AGM, Idahosa further explained, would commence at 9a.m on the school’s compound.

