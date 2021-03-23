News

Igbanke Grammar School old students hold AGM April 3

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Preparations for the maiden edition of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Igbanke Grammar School Old Students’ Association, Igbanke in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State are already in top gear.

 

The event, billed to hold on Saturday, April 3, this year, according to the Chairman,

 

Organising committee, Mr. Patrick Idahosa, will also double as the association’s second reunion outing.

 

Idahosa, in a statement made available to newsmen, enjoined all old students of the school both at home and in the Diaspora to attend the event as, which according to him will avail them the opportunity of reuniting with their old school mates.

 

He, however, added that issues relating to the development of the school would be addressed, even as he also recalled that the second edition of the reunion programme was sequel to the success of the maiden edition of the association’s reunion held in April 2019,

 

This year’s reunion/ AGM, Idahosa further explained, would commence at 9a.m on the school’s compound.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

UniAbuja got grants worth N704m in 2020, says Na’Allah

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

As the year 2020 gradually rolls to an end, the University of Abuja yesterday said the institution received both local and foreign grants to the tune of N704 million in 2020, despite the global challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.   Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Abdul- Rasheed Na’Allah, who made this known in Abuja […]

lai Mohammed)
News

Insecurity: Nigeria denied weapons to fight terrorism, says Lai Mohammed

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

The Federal Government Monday said its efforts at fighting the Boko Haram insurgency to protect the lives of citizens of the country has suffered major setbacks as several attempts to acquire standard weapons had been frustrated by global partners. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed this while fielding questions from journalists at the […]
News

Israelis protest Netanyahu amid 3rd virus lockdown

Posted on Author Reporter

  Thousands of Israelis on Saturday renewed weekly demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling for the long-serving leader to resign over corruption charges against him and his alleged mishandling of the coronavirus crisis. Protesters held signs reading “Go,” and “Bibi, let my people go,” referring to Netanyahu by his nickname. The protest in a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica