Igbo Apprenticeship Scheme: Engine room of wealth creation, economic growth

In spite of reports pointing to high youth unemployment rate, some young Nigerians are defying odds in the face of limited opportunities to eke out a living. In many parts of Nigeria, the Igbo Apprenticeship System(IAS) has produced billionaire businessmen, who have in turn, created employment opportunities for young Nigerians. LADESOPE LADELOKUN, reports on the model and how it can be recalibrated to meet the realities of the 21st century

At 14, owing to financial handicap, his dream of completing his secondary school education got truncated. But, work, as the saying goes, is the medicine for poverty. So, Godwin Udoka, 19, a native of Ideato North Local Government of Imo State, was determined to escape poverty’s dark cell and its crushing effects; something that informed his decision to serve one Sunday Uba, who runs an electrical appliances business in the Idumota area of Lagos Island. That was under the Appreticeship Scheme known as Igba boyi – a practice, where young boys are sent to businessmen to learn business methods for a certain number of years,which gives them the opportunity of cash infusion and support to start their own businesses. Although, he originally signed to serve Uba for six years, he could only learn for four years because his relationship with his boss turned sour before things completely fell apart. According to Udoka, it is the style of Uba to deliberately orchestrate a breakdown of relationship with his apprentices to avoid fulfilling his contractual agreement, especially as the termination of service years approaches. Undeterred, Udoka proceeded to Ladipo auto spare parts market to learn a fresh trade but vowed never to sign any agreement that would require him to serve a master for years. “I specialize in learning about vehicle parts(Toyota Underneath). I’ve been here for almost a year now to learn about the said part. I’m not to learn this thing for more than six months but I’m over six months here.The choice to stay beyond six months is mine though. “However, if I’m to serve him, that’s the Igba boyi you’re talking about. For that, you can spend 7 to 8 years. I can’t do that again. Never! I’ve done that before. “ I was serving a man at Idumota on the Island. This man is notorious for chasing his apprentices away when their service period is almost over. If you go to the man’s shop now, you will not see any apprentice in his shop but his son assists him. This man would lock me up in a room for one week. Sometimes, he would not give me food for days. I had to just walk away after spending four years. When my mother called to know what happened, he said I liked girls. He was giving all manner of flimsy excuses. So, I just want to be free. My mother and brothers are already planning to get me out of this country to work in Spain.” Unlike the Igba boyi, where a mentee is tu-tored for free for pre-agreed years, Sunday Telegraph gathered,the Imu Oru (handiwork) and Imu Ahia (buying and selling) types involve payment by parents/sponsors of the mentee for tutorship.

Lazy youths debate

In 2018, President Mohammadu Buhari, while on a panel at the Commonwealth Business Forum in Westminster, United Kingdom, had said “a lot” of Nigerian youths are lazy. Specifically, Buhari said: “More than 60 per cent of the population is below 30. A lot of them haven’t been to school and they are claiming that Nigeria is an oil producing country. Therefore, they should sit and do nothing, and get housing, healthcare, education for free.” While some Nigerians hailed him for his honesty, the president attracted knocks from a number of Nigerians, who accused him of scoring an own goal by projecting the negative indices about young people in his country before foreign investors, wondering why the president failed to pay more attention to young Nigerians defying odds to make an indelible mark in their field of endeavours. Like Udoka at Ladipo market, a great number of young people, Sunday Telegraph observed, refused to be held down by their challenges and are determined to break the shackles of poverty by dint of hard work. From Mechanic Village, Agidingbi, Ikeja to Ladipo and Alaba markets in Lagos, young people, mainly of the Igbo extraction, could be seen learning one form of trade or the other to become owners of their own businesses. Findings by Sunday Telegraph further revealed that Igba boyi is still popular in the aforementioned markets despite its said challenges. The IAS, it was learnt, has been part of the Igbo culture for centuries and has been instrumental in causing young people to acquire skills like running businesses and building value chains. The system is also said to have produced multi-billionaires from the Igbospeaking part of Nigeria like the Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of Chikason Group, Chief Alexander Chika Okafor; CEO of Ibeto Group of Companies, Chief Cletus Madubugwu Ibeto and the Chairman of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company Limited, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, among others.

Something unique to teach the world

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, at a national summit on the IAS, said Nigeria had something original to teach the world with the model. According to Osinbajo, the Igbo apprenticeship scheme ‘Igba boyi’ has become the most popular indigenous Nigerian economic institution, globally recognised as the world’s largest business incubator. “It is, perhaps, the most popular indigenous Nigerian economic institution that has been globally recognized as the world’s largest business incubator. This clearly demonstrates that, as a people, we possess socio-cultural tools with which to forge a future of sustainable prosperity. “We can calibrate the scheme for national use and to meet the realities of the 21st century. “So, we must ask ourselves, for example, how do we scale up the scheme to maximise its potential as an engine of wealth creation and economic growth? How do we bring the scheme into the formal economy? Are there aspects of the scheme that technology can enhance?” Osinbajo added that the Igba Boyi Scheme has the potential to do for the Nigerian economy what similar apprenticeship schemes have done in other parts of the world. “The notable ones are the ones in Germany and India. They have something unique to teach the world. And I think that this is a good start to begin to teach the world something original that comes out of the Nigerian business environment,” he said. Meanwhile, in a series of tweets, a social commentator and activist, Aisha Yesufu, said the Igbo apprenticeship scheme was an amazing system and the reason the Igbo are great in business, adding that everything has its advantage and disadvantage and that the same system has also portrayed Igbos as clannish people, who only employ their own people. “These are my opinions and thoughts over the years and I might be completely wrong but this is how I see it .There is a need to take a deliberate look at the Igbo apprenticeship system and begin to look at ways of inclusion. It can start with 5 per cent inclusion of others. When you always go to your village to bring those that will work for you, how do you expect the people where you are to feel? Just like the Jews, Igbos are resented and I have always wondered why? Is it because they are successful and can achieve anything from nothing? Is it the resilience? I concluded it is because it seems no matter how long they stay with you or you with them, you are never one in business.” “A situation, where as a business person, you only employ your people via the apprenticeship model and no matter how long you stay in a place, you never employ the indigenes there, except to load and off load, there will be resentment. More if it is not one off experience but the norm. ” She explained that helping each other grow in business and capacity to gang up on business issues are common traits shared by both Igbos and Jews. “The others feel like outsiders not allowed to share in the goodness. “Systems are to be looked at and upgraded from time to time. “It is also important to look at how things are perceived by others. You don’t have to change but just know this is how this action is seen by others. In all the riots I witnessed as a child, I always say it is more economical than religion. Host community usually think it is the others that kept them impoverished. “They feel those monies would have been theirs if these people weren’t there. People don’t blame their lazy selves.”

Sustaining Igbo Spirit of Enterprise:

What research says Despite the successes said have been recorded with the IAS, the Chief Executive Officer of the United Airlines Company Limited, Dr Obiora Okonkwo, had in 2020, expressed worry over what he deemed the seeming near extinction of the system. To this end, Okonkwo sponsored a research titled,‘Reinvigorating Igbo Entrepreneurial Behaviour Through Enhanced Apprenticeship Scheme in Onitsha Markets, Anambra State’ with a N15 million grant at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Business School to investigate the factors responsible for the said declining popularity and make recommendations for its revival. At the public presentation of the report of the research on Igbo Apprenticeship (Igba boyi) model by the Unizik Business School (UBS), the Principal Investigator, Prof. Nkemdili Nnonyelu, traced the decline in patronage of Igbo apprenticeship system to the devaluation of family values and unbridled quest for materialism, adding that there was need to erase the stigma attached to Igba boyi by reconceptualizing the scheme. According to him, to sustain the values behind the Igbo spirit of enterprise, the ‘Igba Boyi’ model should be christened the ‘Apprentice preneurship’ or ‘Nkwado Ogaranya’ “Majority of Igbo traders in Onitsha went through the tutelage of ‘Igba Boyi’ under different masters, and that was significant to their business successes. “We also found that the devaluation of family values and the new orientation of get-rich-quick mentality were some of the causative factors that have affected the state of Igbo apprenticeship,” he said

How I found myself at Ladipo despite my love for skit making

For John Oliole at Ladipo market, learning to sell and repair power steering is just a preparation for his foray into the business world when his bank account swells considerably. Also, he plans to save proceeds from his job after his six-month training to begin his comedy business – skit making. “Though, I’ve learnt how to trade in building materials in the East, I’m learning how to repair and sell power steering here at Ladipo. To repair is easy but where the work is is knowing the power steering that works for every vehicle. Let me be frank with you, I don’t like what I’m learning now. But it’s not useless because when I have the required capital, I can have my shop and make money with what I’ve learnt here. “What I’m really interested in doing now, what I’m passionate about is skit making. But I don’t have the sufficient fund to do it as a business. To start it is not the problem. If I do a skit now, I still need to push it to get views. You can just make a skit and no one would view it. That’s why you need a manager that is into it. The manager would manage your TikTok, Instagram and other social media accounts.Your own part is to act the skit. You need people to direct, edit and know the time to post the video. I’m still interested in my comedy business. ”

Blame game

Speaking on why young people are sceptical about Igba boyi, a young man, who simply gave his name as Stanley, at the Ladipo Market, explained that some bosses fail to honour agreements reached with their apprentices at inception, especially when there’s no written agreement. He said: “I paid my boss to learn everything on power steering for one and a half years and I’m now a boss. Age is no longer on my side. At my age, I can’t do Igba boyi. I paid to learn and today, I do my business. I can’t serve a master for seven years only to tell me stories when I’m done.” Corroborating his assertion, Oliele said it was a known fact that bosses shortchange apprentices,noting that seeking a documented agreement could lead to the victimization of the apprentice. “If you say you want a written agreement, the boss might think you are trying to be smart and would hold back some secrets of the business from you.” However, contrary to the position held by Oliele and Stanley, a spare parts dealer at Me 10chanic Village, Agidingbi, Ikeja, Lagos, Uba Ezelike, said although some bosses renege on their promises, a great number of apprentices are unreliable people whose conduct are undignifying. “Although the system has a lot of challenges because of civilization, it is still relevant. It’s hard to see reliable boys these days. Many of them are ruffians. Some of them are people their parents can no longer cope with their troubles. They just want to push them out because of their character. Sometimes, some of them didn’t complete their primary school education; some are illiterates; some steal and some are unreliable. “So, for the few that can stay,we have an agreement after seeing their parents. This is after serving for one year. Then, we can agree on the number of years for apprenticeship with the parents. “If the apprentice dropped out of school at JSS 3, for example, they can do six years. But for the ones that didn’t complete primary school education, they could spend eight or nine years.We teach them how to write receipts and the basic things they need to know about spare parts business. There are secrets of selling them. There are many techniques of selling them. The business has many dos and don’ts. It’s quite different from when you’re selling garri or cement.” Commenting on what determines the financial reward to an apprentice, he said: “What you pay an apprentice depends on the size of the business. If the business is worth N5 million, an apprentice could be given N500,000. Some are operating with N20 million, N15 million. So, it depends on the size of your business. I’ve trained people that are successful today. One of them is even richer than me today. He has shops everywhere. He has a house in Abuja. I have also trained men who brought money to me. Some paid me N50 or N40,000 to train them. Some of them failed in their businesses and they wanted to try this business for survival.”

I look dirty but make up to N200,000 gain a day

Dwelling further on the elements of success for apprentices, Ezelike said money was important but honesty, humility and knowing the secrets of the business were more important. He tells his story: “Initially, in 1999, when I started my business, my father gave me N300,000. I travelled to Monrovia in Liberia but I lost everything to the civil war in that country.I ran back to Nigeria in 2001 to start afresh. The main thing about this business is not the cash. Though cash is important, once you know the secret, you will do well. Just be honest and humble. When you go to ASPADA now, the people who know you can supply you goods worth N100,000 based on the relationship you have established with them by serving your boss. “It’s not just about money. It’s about honesty, knowing the secret of your business and getting a shop in a strategic place. You cannot say that you want to establish a business involving Mercedes Benz and you are having a shop inside Akute. You will not do well. You also need to understand that the location you’re establishing the business is important.” On how lucrative his business is, he revealed: “Young people nowadays are not ready to bend. Technology has brought corruption. What people do now is to employ a secretary. But a secretary cannot do what we do. Look at how dirty my hand is. A secretary would feel shy but I can work under a vehicle and do anything despite the amount of money I make daily. I make about N200,000 in profit daily. See how dirty I look but I know what I’m doing. Everyone cannot knot a tie and wear a suit.”

What we should do differently

In a chat with Sunday Telegraph, an economist, Dr Tope Fasua, said the Igbo apprenticeship scheme should be tweaked if it must be encouraged. “The apprentice scheme is based around importation, mostly.And that’s why it could spread. And, perhaps, you would understand that that’s one of the things that put us in trouble today. Ordinarily speaking, it is pretty much easy and enjoyable to be an importer. Honestly, all you have to do is to get access to a source abroad, mark up and dump here and that is it. Our real challenge is how do we produce those things here?

Is it something we really want to encourage? It is difficult to tell because it has led to many dropping off school in the South East of Nigeria. So,if you encourage it, it must be tweaked. “Instead of calling it apprenticeship, let’s call it an internship scheme, so that people who have gone to school can easily stand on their own and can still study businesses up close as apprentices without having to drop off in secondary school to go and be traders in Lagos or anywhere else around the world. I don’t think I would subscribe to the apprenticeship thing but I would subscribe to an internship.

I think the significant thing about apprenticeship is how people get ‘settled’ after a while to go and open another place. If we can do that for the manufacturing sector for value addition, it won’t be a bad idea.” According to him, the ubiquity of foreign products is one of the reasons Nigeria is in trouble.