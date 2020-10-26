News

Igbo community in Kano apologises to residents

The Igbo community in Kano State has apologised to the state government and residents over the recent violence and destruction of property as a result of the #EndSARS protests.

 

Igbo leader in Kano, Dr. Boniface Igbekwe, made the call while briefing newsmen shortly after a stakeholders’ meeting organised on the issue on Saturday.

 

The stakeholders’ meeting was organised by the Chairman, Fagge Local Government Area, Alhaji Ibrahim Shehi.

 

According to Igbekwe  who is also the Chairman, Kano State Peace Committee, the act by the youths in Sabon Gari area must be condemned, saying that it was not the character of the Igbo. He added that Igbo community in Kano was not in support of such evil, describing it as a criminal act.

 

“The protesters came to my house throwing stones because i did not support them to stage the protest. Because i can  not support evil. “I earlier appealed to them not to embark on the protest because Kano is a peaceful state, and at the same time volatile,” he said.

 

The Igbo leader further called on the security agencies to do the needful on anyone who failed to abide by law and order in the state. While calling on his subjects to desist from such unacceptable acts, he commended the state government for its pro-active measures on the issue.

 

Also speaking, Commissioner of Police in Kano State, CP Abu Sani, urged the community leaders, especially Igbo community, to warn their subjects against any act capable of breaking the existing peace in the state.

 

The commissioner was represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, Balarabe Sule.

 

According to him, the police in Kano will no longer tolerate any act of violent protest that can stop people from engaging their normal daily activities.

“The organisers are of the protest are on contract and mission to break the peace and unity in Kano, and they will never achieved that.

 

 

 

