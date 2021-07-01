Igbo Congress, Nzuko Umunna fault Kanu’s ‘interception’ drama

…say it’s violation of int’l law

The World Igbo Congress (WIC), yesterday, faulted the process of the reported “interception” of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in a foreign country by Nigerian security operatives and his subsequent repatriation to Nigeria. The WIC said that the whole episode smacked of an “illegal abduction and international gangsterism” which, according to the group, violates the spirit of the process of extradition under international laws.

In a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Prof Anthony Ejiofor, and Public Relations Officer, Basil Onwukwe, the WIC called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to ensure that Kanu was treated fairly in accordance with the rules and international conventions that guarantee his rights and personal safety are protected. They urged the British government to investigate the whole interception drama to establish the collusion of any other country or party in the incident. It also tasked the government of the United States, the United Nations and the international community to take note of the state of human rights abuses in Nigeria.

The group alleged that the government of Nigeria had displayed open bias in the manner it had handled the interception of Kanu and the kid glove treatment it had given to Boko Haram insurgents and herdsmen who have been designated as terrorists by known international agencies. The WIC urged all Igbo worldwide to remain calm, assuring that the rights of the Igbo must be protected at all times.

In a related development, Nzuko Umunna, an influential pan-Igbo think-tank comprising the leading lights of the Igbo Nation in Nigeria and the Diaspora, observed that though the Federal Government was yet to provide details of the “interception” of Kanu, the government must ensure that it was in accordance with international law and conventions to which Nigeria is obligated.

The group urged the Federal Government to ensure that Kanu’s fundamental rights are secured to the fullest as well as ensure a fair and transparent trial free from intimidation.. “It is noteworthy that Section 31 of the Nigerian Constitution and Article 4 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights obligates the Federal Government to ensure that Nnamdi Kanu does not suffer any bodily harm while in the custody of the state and its agencies.

It bears repeating that it is the responsibility of the Federal Government to secure the bodily integrity and personal dignity of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu while in its custody. We shall hold the Nigerian Government and all state actors to account on this obligation under domestic and international laws to the fullest extent possible,” the group said.

Like this: Like Loading...