Igbo Diaspora gives condition for emergence of new Ohanaeze leadership

Diaspora Igbo group, the Igbo World Assembly at the weekend, said that any potential candidate for the next President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo must be ready to confront security challenges in Igbo land.

The group in a virtual world press conference jointly addressed by its Chairman, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze, Vice-Chairman, Christian Onuorah and Oliver Nwankwor, Secretary- General at the weekend appealed to the Igbo extraction to elect a credible President that would protect the Igbo agenda head on.

However, IWA appealed for the election’s timetable as Imeobi’s meeting would be summoned for direction regarding the election as this would enable the Diasporas plan the attendance to the election.

The new Ohanaeze President-General, according to IWA should establish strong working relationship with Ndiigbo in Diaspora through the already established Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Diaspora.

This is even as the group advised that Ohanaeze’s constitutional stipulation for the election process be followed and fully complied with. IWA said: “Now that it is the turn of Imo State to present to Imeobi Ohanaeze and the National Executive Council the potentials are limitless.

“As we all know, Imo State has extensive wealth of potential candidates.

While the candidates are yet to declare themselves, we are hoping in the weeks ahead, for a credible, incorruptible person that appreciates the enormous weight, the position of President General of Ohaneze Ndi-igbo carries for Ndigbo.

The position is not an individual position. Ndiigbo want Ndi-Imo to come together and present their best candidates for President General of Ohanaeze Ndiigbo.”

