Igbo elders condemn killing of Major in Anambra

Our Correspondent

Concerned Igbo elders have condemned last Sunday’s gruesome killing of an Army officer, Major Churchill Orji, at Azia area in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, noting that the majority of Igbos are not known for such evil acts but rather are peaceful, hard working and accommodating.

Orji, who hailed from Nneogidi village, Agulu in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State, was said to be a gallant Army officer.

The elders, who operate under the umbrella of the Conference of Igbo Elders for Peace and Development (CIEPD), asked security and law enforcement operatives to launch a manhunt for the killers of Orji, as well as ensure the restoration of peace across the South East zone of the country.

In a statement, Thursday, the CIEPD warned against attempts to stereotype Igbos, noting that criminals existed amongst all tribes.

The statement reads: “We are deeply saddened by news of the killing of one of our gallant military officers, Major Churchill Orji, by evil men on Sunday, August 21, 2022, somewhere around Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“We condemn this killing, and others that had occurred in parts of the South East, and enjoin security operatives to track and arrest all perpetrators of these heinous acts.

“As concerned Igbo elders, we wish to state that no one has a right to take another person’s life, under whatever guise, as God alone is the creator of human beings, and He alone can give and take lives.

“In the face of this, however, we are aware of sinister motives to link our people with the killings, in a bid to give the dog a bad name and hang it.

“The principal target of this grand plot, according to our findings, is our illustrious son and presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi.

“The ultimate plan is to discredit his candidacy, weaken his chances at next year’s presidential poll, and scuttle the realisation of a new Nigeria where fairness and Justice amongst others will reign.

“We wonder why some people are quick to localise the killings in South East, while labelling other criminal elements in other parts of the nation, as ‘terrorists’, ‘bandits’ and the like.

“We refuse the profiling of Igbos, and restate the fact that Ndigbo are not only progressive in nature, but also promoters of peaceful coexistence, unity, and love for neighbours.

“May we conclude by appealing to our brothers and sisters from outside the South East, to avoid the politicisation of the killings in Igbo land, as that will not serve the cause of a united and prosperous Nigeria, which has remained our cardinal objective”.

 

