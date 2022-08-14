Igbo Elders Conference To Nigerians: Let’s unite against insecurity

Our Correspondent

A pan-Nigerian group, Conference of Igbo Elders for Peace and Development (CIEPD), has appealed to Nigerians to shun ethno-religious sentiments, while forming a united front against the insecurity plaguing the country.

Specifically, the concerned Igbo elders condemned reported cases of criminality in Imo State, and some other parts of the South East, which have resulted in the death of some innocent citizens.

Consequently, they called on perpetrators to desist from the wicked acts, or face the wrath’ of God, and the people.

CIEPD said while collaboration with security agencies on ways to end killings in Imo State, and the South East in general was ongoing, its attention was drawn to a statement issued by the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) imputing ethnic agenda into the condemnable acts.

It will be recalled that the spokesperson for NEF, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, had expressed concerns over what it said was the alleged “profiling” of Northerners in parts of the South.

The statement read in part: “We are deeply concerned over rising cases of profiling, targeting, and killings of Northerners in many parts of the South. The recent murder of Nigerians in Imo State apparently on suspicion that they were northerners, is one incident among many recent ones that involve harassment, illegal arrests, attacks, and killings of Nigerians from the North.

“The impression that northerners are fair game for groups and organisations in the South is forcing northerners to exercise their rights to travel and live peacefully in any part of Nigeria only under great danger and fear. This is intolerable and unacceptable.

“The Forum demands that governments, communities and law enforcement agencies protect northerners living in the South.

“It demands clear and emphatic condemnation from leaders, elders and communities who understand that the welfare and security of all citizens are vulnerable to the degree that other citizens are unsafe in certain parts of the country.

“While we appeal to all communities to live in peace with each other, we also demand that killers who target northerners are found and punished.”

Responding, the Igbo elders expressed regrets over the position of the Northern Elders Forum, condemning what they considered was an attempt to ethnicise the evil act.

