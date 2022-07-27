News

Igbo elders demand probe of Awomama killings

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo AWKA

Igbo elders, under the auspices of the United Igbo Elders have called for a comprehensive probe into the recent killings of youths in Awomama in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State.

The body also urged the respective five state governments in the South East geo-political zone of the federation to create synergy in the bid to stem the rate of insecurity in the region.

According to a release signed by its National Coordinator, Justice Alpha Ikpeama and the Acting National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Harford Iloamuzo Ugwu, the group said the unfortunate episodes that have befallen the Igbo nation in recent times call for the people’s cooperative spirit in handling it.

 

The statement reads in part: “We, therefore, call on the security operatives to leave no stone unturned in their investigations to uncover the culprits of this abominable and atrocious Awomama massacre.

We want the truth to be revealed and the culprits brought to book. “We appeal to the youths, our mothers in agony, fathers’ in distress, perplexed leaders and all concerned, to please not resort to jungle justice as two wrongs can never make a right.

 

“We are requesting that the Igbo Governors, in a joint effort with the elders, leaders of thought and our mothers in agony for the pollution in our land, to come to a round table to plan on how to protect the people they are leading”

 

