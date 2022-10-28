Igbo-Etiti West: Court recognises Amuka as LP candidate

The Federal High Court sitting in Enugu Enugu State has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to publish the name Williams Tochukwu Amuka as validly nominated candidate of Labour Party (LP) for Igbo-Etiti west state constituency election in Enugu State. The presiding judge, Justice M.G. Umar who gave the order, also directed the commission to accord Amuka with all the privileges and rights as the validly nominated candidate of the 1st defendant (Labour Party) for the Igbo-Etiti west state constituency having been validly nominated as the candidate of the 1st defendant. The court restrained “the 2nd defendant (INEC) from accepting or recognising any other candidate and/or substituting the name of the plaintiff with that of the 3rd defendant or any other name or publishing and/or giving effect to the outcome of any other primary elections.
Related Articles
Ekiti begs doctors to end strike
Ekiti State Government yesterday appealed to striking resident doctors to end their strike. The Association of Resi-dent Doctors, Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), Ado Ekiti, on Monday commenced an indefinite strike over alleged delayed payment of salary. A statement jointly signed by the state Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Oyebanji Filani, and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Germany chooses Ghana as location for W’Africa centre of global health
The German government has said it will back the establishment of a German- West African Centre for Global Health and Pandemic Prevention in Ghana. “Excellent news: Germany Flag of Germany will support the launch of a new “German- West African Centre for Global Health and Pandemic Prevention,” the German ambassador to Ghana, Christoph Retzlaff, tweeted […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NDDC: Court suspends Pondei, Ojougboh, Nunieh, others as board members
The Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, yesterday granted an order restraining Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei, Cairo Ojougboh, Dr. Joi Nunieh and others from performing the functions of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). The order of the court was sequel to a suit marked ABJ/CS/617/2020, filed by a Civil Society Organisation, under […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)