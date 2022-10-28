Igbo-Etiti West: Court recognises Amuka as LP candidate

The Federal High Court sitting in Enugu Enugu State has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to publish the name Williams Tochukwu Amuka as validly nominated candidate of Labour Party (LP) for Igbo-Etiti west state constituency election in Enugu State. The presiding judge, Justice M.G. Umar who gave the order, also directed the commission to accord Amuka with all the privileges and rights as the validly nominated candidate of the 1st defendant (Labour Party) for the Igbo-Etiti west state constituency having been validly nominated as the candidate of the 1st defendant. The court restrained “the 2nd defendant (INEC) from accepting or recognising any other candidate and/or substituting the name of the plaintiff with that of the 3rd defendant or any other name or publishing and/or giving effect to the outcome of any other primary elections.

