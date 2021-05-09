Politics

Igbo group backs ESN, rejects Ebubeagu

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA Comment(0)

 

 

The Socio-Cultural Igbo Community Association in the United States of America has declared unalloyed support for the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and rejected the newly established Ebubeagu by the governor of the geo-political zone. Also, the group condemned what they described as the ‘tacit disposition’ of the Federal Government to tackle the rising spate of insecurity in the region.

 

The body said the ongoing arson, killings, banditry and act of terrorism in Igbo land was emboldened by the insensitivity of the elected office holders from the region. Reacting to the spate of security breakdown in the zone, the Coordinator, Chief Ike Orji and its Secretary General, Mr. Matthew Ohanele in Asaba, lambasted the Federal Government for proposing to negotiate with enemies of Nigeria when innocent citizens that lost their lives, crops, property, raped and maimed, have not been compensated.

 

He said the association wrote letters in June and August 2020 to the Governors Forum in the zone on the need to establish a regional security network but they were jettisoned for what they described as a “phony Trojan horse, code named, Ebubeagu”.

The body maintained that since no justifiable reason had been contemplated or proffered against the creation of ESN to curtail the ongoing atrocities in the land, it should be upheld as the generally accepted regional security.

 

“We challenge the Federal Government to use the same military force and might, which he applied on the unarmed civilians and ESN creation, to stamp out the menace of Boko Haram and terrorism in the country and that until that is seen to be done, all other actions and inactions could be said to mean leap services to the citizenry,” he said.

 

They scored the political move of Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State low and urged the Federal Government to stop making one tribe or ethnic group superior to the other in the country

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

Buni: I’ll not be distracted with resignation threats

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

The Governor of Yobe State and Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni has said he would not be distracted from the Committee on resignation calls. Buni said this on Monday in Abuja, while receiving a grass root politician from Adamawa State, Abdurrahman Buba Kwaccham, who defected from […]
Politics

#EndSARS: Those seeking unseat Buhari must wait till 2023 – Bello

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has has advised those eying President Muhammadu Buhari’s seat that they should wait till 2023 rather than applying selfish tactics through the ongoing protests to oust the President. The Governor, at a press conference, Monday at Government House, Lokoja, urged the #EndSARS protesters to present their leaders in order […]
Politics

Ondo LG election: Akeredolu declares Friday work-free day

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has declared Friday, August 21 as a work-free day for residents of the state. Akeredolu gave the directive Thursday as part of measures for the electorate to have adequate time to prepare for the local government election scheduled for Saturday, August 22. In a statement issued by the Commissioner for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica