Igbo group backs ESN, rejects Ebubeagu

The Socio-Cultural Igbo Community Association in the United States of America has declared unalloyed support for the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and rejected the newly established Ebubeagu by the governor of the geo-political zone. Also, the group condemned what they described as the ‘tacit disposition’ of the Federal Government to tackle the rising spate of insecurity in the region.

The body said the ongoing arson, killings, banditry and act of terrorism in Igbo land was emboldened by the insensitivity of the elected office holders from the region. Reacting to the spate of security breakdown in the zone, the Coordinator, Chief Ike Orji and its Secretary General, Mr. Matthew Ohanele in Asaba, lambasted the Federal Government for proposing to negotiate with enemies of Nigeria when innocent citizens that lost their lives, crops, property, raped and maimed, have not been compensated.

He said the association wrote letters in June and August 2020 to the Governors Forum in the zone on the need to establish a regional security network but they were jettisoned for what they described as a “phony Trojan horse, code named, Ebubeagu”.

The body maintained that since no justifiable reason had been contemplated or proffered against the creation of ESN to curtail the ongoing atrocities in the land, it should be upheld as the generally accepted regional security.

“We challenge the Federal Government to use the same military force and might, which he applied on the unarmed civilians and ESN creation, to stamp out the menace of Boko Haram and terrorism in the country and that until that is seen to be done, all other actions and inactions could be said to mean leap services to the citizenry,” he said.

They scored the political move of Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State low and urged the Federal Government to stop making one tribe or ethnic group superior to the other in the country

