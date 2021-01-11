Igbo group challenges IPOB to conference

Our Reporter

An indigenous Igo group, the Coalition of South East Professionals Network in Nigeria and Diaspora (CSEPNND), has described as “diversionary” claims by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), that it does not exist.

This was as the CSEPNND challenged IPOB and its spokesman to a live press conference on same date and time.

In a statement, CSEPNND noted that the claim by IPOB that it was not only a creation of the Department of State Service (DSS), but also fake and non-existent, was laughable.

While dismissing the demand for its identity and villages, CSEPNND, said they would not hearken to that for obvious reasons.

The coalition has, however, thrown its own challenge to IPOB to identify the person they say speaks for them.

The Igbo coalition, therefore, challenged IPOB and its spokesman to a live press conference for identity revelation.

“Our attention has been drawn to a watery, and uncoordinated response to our call on the Nigerian authorities to request the extradition of Mr Nnamdi Kanu, from one Emma Powerful, the acclaimed spokesman for the proscribed IPOB.

“In its response to our call for the repatriation of the IPOB fugitive leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the IPOB image-maker did not only refer to our group as being the creation of the Department of State Service (DSS) but also being a fake, non existing one.

“The said Emma Powerful, who has not been seen, sighted anywhere or known by any Igbo man, woman or any other person anywhere in the world, went further to deny the existence of our revered and famous president, Prof. Madumere Chika, who is not only recognized nationally but also internationally”.

The group added: “We hasten to state here that the IPOB’s response through Emma Powerful is diversionary with intent to blackmail our highly treasured DSS and the Nigerian state from doing the needful on Kanu’s repatriation.

“Ordinarily, we would not have dignified the acclaimed spokesman of the proscribed group with further response so as not to accord him and IPOB any form of legitimacy in the eyes of the reading public but for the purpose of putting records straight,” it concluded.

Like this: Like Loading...