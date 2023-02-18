News

Igbo group endorses Aeroland for Lagos-West Senatorial seat

Ahead of the general election, the Ndigbo United Association (NUA) in Lagos State, has endorsed the senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Lagos West senatorial district, Deacon Segun Adewale, as its preferred candidate.

Speaking on the endorsement, the president of NUA, Chief Femi Fergusson, said Adewale popularly known as Aeroland, has pedigree, good standing and relationship with the Igbo community spanning over 25 years in the state.

Fergusson said Aeroland has exhibited some endearing qualities that stands him out for good.

He said, “We said before you came that this body is not affiliated with PDP, Labour Party or APC, we are an independent body set up for the sake of Igbos political and economic interest.

“No Igbo man was given the senatorial ticket but amongst the candidates across the divide we find out that only you can do it, we cannot be cajoled.

“After screening and investigating we invited our BoT Chairman here to affirm it. We adopt and endorse you, if you fail we are the one that failed, it will cost us double jeopardy, that is why you must win.

“I am setting up a separate independent committee in the ten LGA in your senatorial district for mop up, to help us see what you have done all around and to take care of the areas untouched.”

Aeroland while showing his appreciation for the honour Ndigbo bestowed on him by their endorsement, reaffirmed that he is poise to keep up to his promises of always protecting the interest of the Igbo Community in Lagos State.

“I will not disappoint Ndigbo, I have a good relationship of over 25years with Igbos,I sponsor quite a number of Ndigbo candidates vying for one post or the other since 2015,I have been doing lots of intervention in the past 25 years with my money, why will I change now?

“I grew up in the midst of Igbo people, I have given them interest free loans to trade with in Alimosho and elsewhere.

“Labour has no Senatorial candidate so we are not fighting, afterall many of the candidates there were once with PDP,I have no rival, if you need support approach me,I will support you, we know our common enemy let’s team up and change the narrative,” he said.

 

