Igbo group sues FG over $22.7bn loan

Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU Piqued by an alleged marginalization and exclusion of South-East geopolitical zone in foreign borrowing plans, an Igbo pressure group, Southeast Response Team (SERT), has dragged the Federal Government to ECOWAS Community Court of Justice in Abuja.

The group is alleging exclusion, discrimination and outright neglect in the distribution of development projects to be executed with the $22.7billion loan from the Exim Bank of China and other financial agencies.

The applicants, Aku Obinna Maduwuba, Afubera Patrick Azubuike, Nwafor Nnanna Nelson, Francis Obumneme and Ikechukwu Onwa, who are members of the group, sued the Federal Government through their counsel, Okoro Nkemakolam and Co. “for blatantly discriminating against the South Eastern states of Abia, Anambra, Imo, Enugu and Ebonyi in the distribution of the projects to be executed from the foreign loan.”

The group made the copy of their application filed two days ago, but yet to be given number and date for hearing, to journalists in Enugu yesterday.

The applicants, who sued on their behalf and the entire South-East posited that Nigeria was signatory to the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights as well as other international human rights’ instruments and treatise and for this reason should not marginalise any of the six geopolitical zones that make up Nigeria in the scheme of things like the Exim Bank loan.

They brought the action in their individual capacities and as leaders and heads of their various socio-cultural organizations that protect and defend the interests and aspirations of the people of the Southeast geopolitical zone.

The group insisted that the South-East was entitled to the share, allocation and distribution of projects, which were benefits accruable to them by virtue of their ethnicity, and place of origin, being the Southeast of Nigeria, with respect to the $22.7billion loan.

Like this: Like Loading...